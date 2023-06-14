16
- Summary of the second day of the 2023 BWF Indonesia Open: Chen Yufei and He Bingjiao advanced together, Zhang Yiman almost defeated Akane Yamaguchi Olympics
- On the first day of the Indonesia competition, the national feather team had 7 wins and 2 losses. Shi Yuqi Yasi successfully passed the first round Sina
- [Indonesia Badminton Open]Lee Zii Jia was eliminated in two straight sets and was eliminated in the fourth round of this year | Sports Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Indonesia Badminton Open: Luo Jianyou defeated Indonesian player Chico to advance to the next round 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
- Indonesia Badminton Super 1000 Tournament｜Three rounds of hard work reversed Zhang Yiman Akane Yamaguchi’s thrilling advance to the top 16-Sports- Live Sports| 星洲网Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
