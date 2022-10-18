Home Sports Summary of Women’s Football Study Abroad: Yang Shuhui welcomes the Russian Women’s Super League debut Shen Monroe and Tang Jiali as substitutes – yqqlm
Summary of Women's Football Study Abroad: Yang Shuhui welcomes the Russian Women's Super League debut Shen Monroe and Tang Jiali as substitutes

Summary of Women’s Football Study Abroad: Yang Shuhui welcomes the Russian Women’s Super League debut Shen Monroe and Tang Jiali as substitutes – yqqlm

Original title: Summary of Women’s Football Study Abroad: Yang Shuhui ushered in the Russian Women’s Super League debut Shen Monroe and Tang Jiali on the bench

Live it on October 17. According to the blogger “Women’s Football Information”, three Chinese women’s football players Yang Shuhui, Shen Menglu and Tang Jiali all came off the bench in the league last weekend.

On October 16th, in the fourth round of the Russian Women’s Super League Championship, Lokomotiv Moscow women’s football team lost 1-3 to CSKA Moscow Women’s Football Team. Yang Shuhui came on the bench in the 46th minute, ushering in her personal debut in the Russian Women’s Super League. The first Chinese player to play in Russia’s Women’s Championship.

On October 16th, in the 8th round of the Sokra Women’s Super League, the Celtic Women’s Football Team defeated the Glasgow Girls’ Women’s Football Team 7-0 at home. Shen Monroe came off the bench in the 62nd minute.

On October 16th, in the fifth round of the Spanish Women’s Super League, the Madrid CFF Women’s Football Team defeated Real Betis Women’s Football 4-0 at home. Tang Jiali came on the bench in the 64th minute. She has made 2 substitute appearances.

