In Cortina, summer has already begun with many new features: the Cortina Bike Park Dolomiti is renewed and expanded with one network of trails from Pié Tofana to Col Druscié and a single ticketthe Skyline gondola lift opened for the first time also in summer, the new path Cima Giuly in Tofana and many appointments since the month of June, including the second stage of the Coppa Italia in Dowhnill and the 140m at the Averau Hut

Summer has already begun in Cortina, between excursions, mountain biking and relaxation

With the arrival of summer, the doors of the apartments open wide again Cortina Skiworld ski lifts: a world of trekking, excursions, mountain biking, adrenaline on two wheels and relaxation on the sunny terraces of the refuges, but also art, history and culture.

LAGAZUOI – BETWEEN EXHIBITIONS AND CULTURE

To inaugurate the summer season is – from 27 May – the Lagazuoi cable car. In addition to being the gateway to numerous excursions, treks and via ferratas, the cable car gives access to the largest open-air museum of the Great War and also allows you to easily reach the Lagazuoi EXPO Dolomiti, the exhibition space at 2732 meters on the mountain of the same name, where two exhibitions have been on display since 27 May: The pioneers’ passion – by Stefano Zardini, a disruptive and innovative photographic experiment by the Ampezzo photographer who , starting from the family archive, has elaborated in a pop key a hymn to the indomitable spirit of the communities of the Alps which at the beginning of the twentieth century had the foresight to “invent” winter tourism in the mountains and skiing. On display at the Lagazuoi EXPO Dolomiti also the winners of fourth edition of the Lagazuoi Winning Ideas Mountain Awards 2023the award created to promote the mountain as a place of innovation, which explores the creative and cultural potential of the highlands.

The Lagazuoi EXPO Dolomiti, together with the communities of the #InstagramersItalia network, is also launching a new challenge with the aim of create the highest Instagram content exhibition in Italy which, in its first edition, will have as its theme “My mountain”, a personal and subjective story of one’s passion for peaks, in its many facets. You have until 12 June to take part in the highest challenge in Italy, after which the best shots will be selected and exhibited in the digital exhibition “Mountain what a passion” inside the Lagazuoi EXPO Dolomiti from 24 June to 27 August. The official opening of the exhibition is scheduled for Saturday 1st July. During the weekend there will also be a training workshop for InstagramersItalia master members: an opportunity to update on the use and features of Instagram to understand and use the maximum potential of this platform. (More info here)

CORTINA BIKE PARK DOLOMITI – NEW 2023!

From 2 June it is possible to discover one of the novelties of summer 2023. The Cortina Bike Park Dolomiti, in fact, is getting even bigger thanks to the synergy of the companies Ista Impianti Cortina and Tofana Freccia nel Cielo. It is therefore possible access the eleven adrenaline-pumping tracks of the Cortina Bike Park Dolomiti with a single dedicated bike passwhich will allow you to move between the two sides of the Tofana, along the paths that connect Pié Tofana and Col Druscié. Twenty-two kilometers of flow trails for mountain bikes, downhill, old school and technical trails of varying difficulty, with over 2500 meters of altitude difference, they are ready to welcome both the most experienced riders and beginners. Bike and accessory hire is available in Socrepes, as well as the possibility of being accompanied by a Ride in Cortina mountain bike guide.

The opening of the Cortina Bike Park Dolomiti is scheduled for 2-3-4 June on the Cortina ISTA Ski Area side. A few days of closure will follow until the definitive opening from 8 June until the end of the season. On 10 June, however, it will be the turn of the Tofana – Freccia nel Cielo slope. On 10 and 11 June the Cortina Bike Park Dolomiti hosts the second stage of the downhill Italian Cup, the discipline that is gaining ground (and wheels!) in Cortina and which offers the opportunity to have fun and practice sports at high altitudes summer. In the Ista area the Socrepes, Tofana Express and Pié Tofana chairlifts are open on the weekend 2-3-4 June and from 8 June to 24 September, the Pomedes chairlift from 24 June to 24 September. Fun on two wheels even for the little ones, who in Socrepes will find three routes of the Cortina Bike Park Dolomiti gravity of easy and medium difficulty, also suitable for them. Bike rental is also available at the chairlift departure point and you can learn from the “Ride in Cortina” guides, who organize mountain bike courses for children during the summer. Read also why in Cortina in the summer everything is within reach of a bike

5 TOWERS – OPEN SKY HISTORY

The 5 Torri chairlift also opens on 2 June: in thisarea of ​​great historical, sporting and cultural interest, on 18 June the 140th anniversary of the Nuvolau refuge, the oldest in Cortina, is celebrated. The Cortina CAI section, reconfirmed as the owner at the end of the First World War, together with the Menardi family, who are entrusted with the management, will organize a day of celebration, good food and music.

It will be possible to leave at 7 from the center of Cortina d’Ampezzo to reach the Nuvolau refuge together with the alpine guides, as did the first visitors of the past, to then admire the majestic panorama that opens up from the top. (More info: www.rifugionuvolau.it). On the other hand, the opening of the Fedare chairlift is scheduled for July 1st.

TOFANA – AN ARROW EVER HIGHER IN THE SKY

From 10 June it will be possible go up with the Freccia nel Cielo lifts (Cortina – Col Druscié, Col Druscié – Ra Valles, Ra Valles – Cima Tofana). New for 2023, in addition to the Cortina Bike Park Dolomiti and the paths for two wheels, is the Sentiero Cima Giuly, dedicated to Giulia Ramelli, the Venetian ski instructor and mountaineer who tragically died due to an avalanche last winter. The route starts from Capanna Ra Valles and leads to Cima Giuly. This layout allows you to enjoy, looking towards the South, a wonderful panorama over the whole Ampezzo valley, on the Antelao, the Sorapis le 5 Torri as well as the ski fields of Socrepes. Turning to the opposite side, you can appreciate the splendid Ra Valles basin and the majesty of the Tofana di Mezzo. In the summer and in good weather, the path is easily passable and does not require particular mountaineering equipment, making it therefore suitable for everyone.

On 28 June, from 10 to 15, the Tofana company organizes and hosts Cortina Destination, a day dedicated to tourism and the future of Cortina and the Belluno mountains, to bring locals and non-locals closer to the reality and attractions of Freccia nel Cielo. An opportunity to admire the Tofane di Cortina from the highest peak, stop in Ra Valles and, aperitif in hand, find out about the new excursions and via ferratas, or to go down to Col Drusciè to visit the Helmut Ullrich Astronomical Observatory or, again, taste the food and wine offered by the Col Drusciè 1778 Restaurant and the Masi Wine Bar at the Drusciè.

AURONZO – THE BIKE PARK FOR THE LITTLE ONES

The Taiarezze di Auronzo chairlift will open on 10 June, while the Mini Bike Park (school camp) is already active, again in Taiarezze, created by the Dolomiti Bike Company. In fact, children aged 5 to 10 can attend dedicated courses with the Mountain Bike Guide School of Cortina d’Ampezzo every Monday and Wednesday from 4 to 5.30 pm. For those who do not have their own bike, it is possible to rent it on site. (For info and registration: Alan 3402478082)

CRYSTAL FALORIA – PENTHOUSE WITH A VIEW

The the Faloria cable car and the Rio Gere chairlift will open on 23 June to allow visitors a full immersion in the wonders of Faloria and Cristallo. Here everything is about energy and emotions: you can walk along the wide paths along the ridges, venture into more demanding excursions, or get off on your mountain bike. For the more contemplative, the terrace of the Faloria refuge at 2190 meters is the privileged place to be embraced by nature, while also indulging in a delicious taste of traditional flavours.

The date of June 23 should also be marked on the calendar for the return of the sixteenth edition of the Lavaredo Ultra Trail, the 120-kilometre running race that also passes through the area of ​​the Faloria company, embracing the most iconic places in the Dolomites: the Cristallo, for precisely, but also the Tofane, the Cinque Torri, the Tre Cime di Lavaredo.

CORTINA SKYLINE – ESTATE PREMIERE

For the first time the brand new Cortina Skyline cable car opens its doors in the summer season. This new and wider travel opportunity for hikers, for those who love walking, climbing or cycling, as well as the perfect connection between the Tofane and the 5 Torri, which can be covered in about 15 minutes, will be operational from 1 July. In this way it will be possible to leave the car at home and move comfortably (and ecologically) on two wheels to reach Passo Falzarego dalle Tofane, and vice versa. Tickets for individual rides can be purchased at the Ticket Kiosk automatic cash machine at the departure point of the gondola lift in Son dei Prade.

SUMMER TICKETS

To each his own holiday, and to each his ticket! The Cortina Vertical Pass is the 1, 3, 5, or 7-day ticket to be used throughout the summer until the days purchased run out. This ensures great flexibility and the possibility to freely choose your daily adventure, on foot on over 400 km of paths, running along the many trails, or with your bare hands on the crags, along the via ferratas and in the many open climbing gyms air. With the Cortina Bike Pass, on the other hand, you can go up to the lifts by bike and then descend along adrenaline-pumping tracks. A Season Pass valid until the end of the 2023 summer season and a pass dedicated to the Cortina Bike Park Dolomiti are also available. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket offices of the lifts, at the automatic houses, or on the site www.skipasscortina.com.

