The light coolness that allows you to relax during all hours of the day, the gentle breeze on the shores of Lake Santa Giustina, the pleasant shade of the canyon gorges where the sun’s rays delicately filter through, the pleasantness of shelter from the heat of the thick walls of castles and the crisp air at high altitudes. In this hot summer where it is difficult to find peace without an air conditioner on, the Val di Non has all the elements to spend a pleasant holiday or a restorative break away from the stuffiness and torrid heat.

Summer in Val di Non: fresh air, adventure and relaxation for everyone

You don’t need anything but look for some shade during the hottest hours and in the evening it’s great inside and outside the house. In this pleasant climatic context, dedicating yourself to the discovery of the territory is even more beautiful and you can divide yourself between active experiences, in which to put yourself a little to the test; fascinating encounters with history, with a pinch of mystery among castles and historic houses, and regenerating days in the mountains. For this last option, you can choose the contemplative mode, perhaps focusing on the colors of the thousands of flowers (rhododendrons, buttercups, thistles, carnations, forget-me-nots, daisies, wild orchids…), in perfect balance between the blue of the sky, the green of the meadows and the whiteness of the Dolomite rock, or the exploratory mode, visiting pastures, trekking along the dense network of well-signposted paths, on the saddle of an electric or muscle bike.

What to do in Val di Non in summer

Taking a close look at the opportunities offered by the busy summer calendar in the Trentino valley, it’s really hard to decide what to do: thanks to a passionate work of mapping the area, the choice is really wide, surprising and unusual. The various options are strategic, designed to make adults and children feel good, with ideas dedicated to the family, but also for when adults want to be alone for a while.

Wonder Canyon

They are one of the peculiarities of the valley, even if it is often not so easy to notice. It happens that you drive or pedal and if you look a little further you realize that you are close to the edge of a sharp fissure that deeply cuts the surface of the territory. On the contrary, it may happen that, as for going towards the sanctuary of San Romedio, the path develops right on the bottom of the canyon, parallel to the stream that flows between its walls. Then there are the equipped canyons, a few centimeters wide in some points, to be explored on a walkway suspended in the void, and what look like the bezels of an emerald on which to slide a canoe or kayak in an almost surreal atmosphere, leaving behind the wide spaces of the lake of Santa Giustina. Among the most beautiful activities, vertical exploration, climbing their walls.

Approach to climbing for children

Cristian is an expert mountain guide and is used to taking children and teenagers to climb. Harness, helmet, rope, carabiners and go! To experience an intense afternoon during which he learns to move vertically, to recognize the holds, to trust the rope and to abseil from above. All, of course, in total safety, with professionalism and great passion for this exciting activity.

At the beginning it takes a little courage, but then the fun and satisfaction are guaranteed! Rates 15 euros + 7 euros for equipment rental.

The Monte Roen via ferrata

The Monte Roen via ferrata does not present particular difficulties and is the perfect way to approach the world of via ferratas even if it is the absolute first time. The path to reach it is short and mostly flat. On the way back, you will find the Malga di Romeno to conclude the experience on the terrace with a radler and some local delicacies. Cristian is the mountain guide who will explain how to safely climb the rocks of the eastern slope of Mount Roen, providing helmet, harness and ad hoc kit to tackle this easy via ferrata up to the panoramic top of Mount Roen. The return, then, takes place comfortably along the SAT path number 500. Rates 25 euros + 10 euros for equipment rental.

Ancient castles

The wide and undulating shape of this piece of Trentino has been fundamental for the flourishing of sighting and control places since Roman times. The fortunate legacy of this past are numerous castles and historic houses which, in their second life, have been transformed into meeting places: first of all, with the events which over the centuries have made the Val di Non a very important area not only for local level, thanks also to the deeds of noble families such as the Thun or the Valer, but also with the art of the exhibitions set up today, music and the pleasure of being together.

Hunt for the clue in Castel Valer

Castel Valer is the most elegant of the castles in the Val di Non which has preserved intact over the centuries the incredible quantity of furnishings and furnishings of the noble Spaur family. This activity is dedicated to families and with a simple and immediate language the guides address the children, keeping their curiosity alive with the “hunt for the clue” and giving life to a treasure hunt, in which, through some images of particular of the castle, an attempt is made to locate the areas in which they are found in order to identify them from reality. Rates: 30 euros per family unit. This activity continues until December 31st.

Visit and picnic on the grass in the gardens of Castel Nanno

Not far from Castel Valer stands the pretty Castel Nanno. It can be recognized by its particular shape made up of a series of square elements that follow one another and overlap and which have suggested a Palladian inspiration: the turret that rises in the centre, the imposing keep, the four control towers and the crenellated walls of the perimeter. It’s a perfect place to relax and admire the valley, also thanks to the fun barefoot picnics in the walled garden.

Waiting for the participants is a blanket spread out on the lawn in the shade of a tree and a wooden box full of local delicacies. After having enjoyed them in total calm and tranquillity, in the early afternoon you can visit the castle in the company of a guide. Rates from 25 euros.

Enchanted Mountains

There is not only the Brenta group, which at dawn and at sunset, with highlights such as the summit known as the Gran del Formenton (buckwheat, in the Nonese dialect) or the Peller, turns pink. There are many groups and peaks in which to be embraced by nature and, in addition to being caskets of geological, plant and faunal treasures, such as castles, they are full of fascinating stories, past and present. There is the Maddalene group, with dark tones and regular peaks, lit by the green of the fresh grass, a favorite food of the mountain pastures, or his majesty the Roen, an ancient mountain with a sweet and welcoming top, from which to dominate the valley of the Adige, pushing the view to the other Dolomites, those of the Catinaccio or the Marmolada. The list could, of course, go on, but the most important thing that unites them all is their openness, yes, that’s right, their being doors onto the poetry of a silvo-pastoral heritage which is proudly alive and which represents a virtuous example of ante litteram sustainability. It can be found in the rituals of the pastures, of the mowing that also allows wildlife to find the ideal pasture, or in the traces of ancient paths, which have become physical and symbolic viaticum for new paths.

Giro del Peller: guided excursion in the heart of the Brenta

Among the most beautiful activities is the tour of Mount Peller in the company of a guide. We don’t have to worry about anything. The transfer is also with a comfortable shuttle from the bottom of the valley. Monte Peller is the northernmost peak of the Brenta Dolomites. Unlike the other Dolomite peaks, it amazes with its vivid colours: the red of the rock typical of this area and the bright green of the immense Pian della Nana meadow at its feet.

The tour starts right from this almost lunar place, at about 2000 meters above sea level, passing by the pretty Salare lake and crossing the grandiose plateau: it hosts a mountain pasture, it is full of marmots and with a little luck (and attention) you can spot chamois and roe deer. Rates from 25 euros.

E-bike tour to Lake Tret with a regenerating dip

There are two aspects that we like about this tour: the fact that it winds entirely along ancient carriageways where cars don’t circulate and that at the end of the climb you can cool off at Lake Tret. It’s a classic round trip that never tires: on the outward journey you skirt the grand canyon of Novella, touching the pretty village of Tret before the climb that points towards the beautiful body of water, framed by conifers. On the way back, you pass through the Fondo malga, ending the tour at the Smeraldo lake.

The whole tour, which lasts one day, is in the company of a MTB guide to live the experience in safety and discover this corner of nature in the company of those who know it very well and love it. Rate (including bike rental): junior 55 euros, senior 65 euros.

Introduction to orienteering in Dovena

Orienteering is a pleasant outdoor sport, the sport to be practiced in the woods surrounded by nature! It is practiced above all in Trentino and, therefore, during a holiday, the occasion is excellent to approach this new activity. Alone or in company, you enter the woods, with maps and compasses, in search of marked fixed points: it is not a question of following the usual traced path but of orienting yourself towards the right point, feeling a bit like an explorer and learning to observe closely nature and to respect it. Rate: junior 55 euros, senior 65 euros.

ALL THE EMOTION OF THE RIO SASS CANYON EVEN AT NIGHT!

From Tuesday 1st August the Rio Sass Canyon can also be visited at night! Thanks to a new and innovative lighting, the path is even more suggestive and fascinating. The intensity and color tones of the lights will vary with each season!

The visits will take place every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday evening (August 14 and 15 included) starting at 8.45 pm, always with compulsory booking to be made if possible by 6.00 pm on the same day of the visit (Coop. Smeraldo, phone 0463 850000, www.canyonriosass.it).

The duration of the visit is about 1 hour and a quarter including the transfers for the helmets and the meeting point is at the Emerald Cooperative office in Piazza San Giovanni a Fondo (Borgo d’Anaunia).

The cost of the visit is 10 euros for adults and children aged 13 and 7 euros for children aged 6 to 12 (Family and Trentino Card discounts are available).

THE CANYON

The Rio Sass Canyon is located in Fondo, Borgo d’Anaunia, and its visit begins right in the center of the town, in the “Giò a l’aca” district. Here is the visitor center where the guide supplies a helmet and waterproof cape.

Ready, let’s go! Walk through the historic center of Fondo for a few minutes – the walls of the houses, built on the rock, are worth a look! – and between narrow streets and secret doors you arrive at a private garden which runs alongside an apparently calm stream: it is the river which plunges straight ahead into the Rio Sass Canyon and which over the millennia has dug the deep gorge of this canyon!

In this garden the guide tells the story of the canyon and the details not to be missed during the visit: in fact, inside the gorge the roar of the water is really loud and it’s not always possible to hear the explanations!

From this point on, the fun begins: the walkways and metal stairways quickly descend into the gorge carved by the stream. The bottom of the walkways is made of a grate and allows you to see the water slipping and swirling under your feet with truly incredible force.

In some places the walkways are more than 25 meters high from the bottom of the canyon: they are well anchored to the rock but there is nothing to fear.

In addition to the evening, guided tours of the Rio Sass Canyon take place both in the morning and in the afternoon and must always be booked in advance by calling 0463 850000.

