Summer: Lewandowski has largely shaped Bayern’s success, De Ligt can also play as a center

Live it, September 10th. Barcelona will face Bayern in the Champions League next week, and Lewandowski will also face his old club. The famous Samer talked about related topics in an interview not long ago.

“People always say ‘times make heroes’, but I believe Lewandowski’s achievements – whether with the club or by himself – have shaped Bayern’s success to a large extent,” Summer said. Don’t forget he also broke Gerd Muller’s scoring record. I think the fans will have a lot of respect for Lewandowski when he returns to the Allianz Arena.”

“Considering the success of Lewandowski and Bayern together, talk of ‘Bayern without Lewandowski’ is inevitable. It’s only early September, but some people are already analysing what can happen after next year’s Champions League final . . . It’s too rushed. I don’t like people arguing about this kind of topic all the time.”

When asked about Bayern’s lack of a high-center striker, he said: “Mane is also very capable in the air and can give him crosses. Moreover, Bayern can also choose Schupmoting and even De Ligt as a surprise soldier. The most popular team in the Champions League.”

