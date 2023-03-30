Home Sports Summer McIntosh, 16-year-old swimming prodigy: at the Canadian trials he amazes everyone with a world record
Sports

Summer McIntosh, 16-year-old swimming prodigy: at the Canadian trials he amazes everyone with a world record

by admin
Summer McIntosh, 16-year-old swimming prodigy: at the Canadian trials he amazes everyone with a world record

I 400 meters freestyle swam in 3 minutes and 56.08 seconds. A thunderbolt that gives Toronto suddenly lights up the panorama of world swimming. And a caveat: there is one new dominatrix on the horizon, which could soon crumble the competition. Is called Summer McIntoshis Canadian, has just 16 years and set a new world record.

At the Canadian trials, valid for qualifying for the world championships, McIntosh broke the record by 3:56.40 established last year by the Australian The Aryans Titmus. For the Canada is an event: it was the first long course world record by a female swimmer at home since Kylie Masse in the 100m backstroke at the world championships 2017 of Budapest. But in Toronto they hope it’s just the beginning.

Indeed the rise of the very young McIntosh is preparing one of most anticipated fights at the world championships this summer and at Paris 2024 Olympicsagainst Titmus and especially the American star Katie Ledeckythe swimmer who in turn was able to beat the chrono of Federico Pellegrini now way back in 2014. From this year McIntosh swims and studies at Sarasota, Florida, not far from Ledecky’s home. The big fight is upon us and it won’t just concern the 400m freestyle. The 16-year-old Canadian in fact for now also enjoys dolphin and medley.

Previous Article

Marc Marquez, Honda appeals the penalty: “There was a change of criteria”

next

You may also like

Was Julian Nagelsmann’s lack of respect fatal?

NBA: 10 games, there is the return of...

Pyro alarm in the U7 league – crazy...

Dumfries and his successor, nostalgia for Zaniolo, Mou...

“Ping” was brilliant and won the championship——A record...

Even the rain doesn’t stop him: Sinner in...

Borussia Dortmund: Ex-BVB stars look back on a...

Potenza-Messina: there is still time for dreams and...

THW in the Champions League quarter-finals: Kiel-Star punishes...

The great soccer champions shift their interest towards...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy