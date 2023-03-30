I 400 meters freestyle swam in 3 minutes and 56.08 seconds. A thunderbolt that gives Toronto suddenly lights up the panorama of world swimming. And a caveat: there is one new dominatrix on the horizon, which could soon crumble the competition. Is called Summer McIntoshis Canadian, has just 16 years and set a new world record.

At the Canadian trials, valid for qualifying for the world championships, McIntosh broke the record by 3:56.40 established last year by the Australian The Aryans Titmus. For the Canada is an event: it was the first long course world record by a female swimmer at home since Kylie Masse in the 100m backstroke at the world championships 2017 of Budapest. But in Toronto they hope it’s just the beginning.

Indeed the rise of the very young McIntosh is preparing one of most anticipated fights at the world championships this summer and at Paris 2024 Olympicsagainst Titmus and especially the American star Katie Ledeckythe swimmer who in turn was able to beat the chrono of Federico Pellegrini now way back in 2014. From this year McIntosh swims and studies at Sarasota, Florida, not far from Ledecky’s home. The big fight is upon us and it won’t just concern the 400m freestyle. The 16-year-old Canadian in fact for now also enjoys dolphin and medley.