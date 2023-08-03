Summer sport: SUP, paddle surfing

SUP stands for Stand up paddle, which is a kind of surfing in which you stand on the board and move on the water thanks to the use of a paddle. The boards used for SUP are the so-called longboardboards over 9 meters long and which have come back into vogue in recent years precisely for the Stand up paddle: they are made of polyurethane foam and fiberglass with epoxy or polyester resin but substantially recall the boards of the dawn of surfing in their shape and ease of floatingthose used forever and until the mid-twentieth century or at least until the revolution of shortboard.

Captain Cook’s discovery of surfing

Today longboards for Stand up paddle are seen almost everywhere, including the bathing establishments of Italian beaches, and the history of this new but ancient sport and booming in recent years is all to be told, starting with the logbooks of Captain James Cook, the discoverer of Hawaii: during his third voyage in the Pacific, which began in 1776, the legendary British navigator and explorer noted the way in which the Polylineasians rode the waves using rudimentary wooden planksyou want for fun pushing off with your arms to then surf the wave but often also on very large boards and pushed with the aid of a paddle, probably to go fishing.

The big Kahuna and the invention of modern surfing

Surfing remained substantially unknown until the end of the 19th century, mostly due to the nudity of Polynesians, considered scandalous by Victorian morality, and it made a comeback at the beginning of the 20th century thanks to Duke Kahanamoku, a Hawaiian Olympic swimming champion at the Olympics of Stockholm in 1912 and those of Antwerp in 1920: it was precisely “The big Kahuna” (this is his nickname, indicating his importance in the Hawaiian community) who brought surfboards and surfing itself to American and Australian beaches.

Legend has it that one of these beachboys, in an attempt to take a picture of the surfers in action as close as possible to the wave, borrowed a paddle to push his board off the coast holding the Kodak in one hand: true or not both, in fact the shortboard revolution of the seventies caused Beachboy Surfing, the ancestor of Stand up Paddling, to fall a little into oblivion, at least until the rediscovery by Laird Hamilton, the inventor of Tow-In Surfing, the surf of the big waves made possible with the help of a jet ski.

The rediscovery of longboards and SUP, or stand up paddle

Laird Hamilton would have rediscovered the longboard inspired by some Hawaiian instructors who used large boards and a paddle to stay close to the break-point where their students learned to surf, and in doing so he would have reopened the world of boarding in the water to a large slice of practitioners: SUP is in fact technically easier than traditional surfingat least if you want to do simple pleasure, or sail along the coast for simple fun.

The paddle is also a facilitator of balance and combined with modern boards, which are decidedly more stable, it allows basically anyone to do Stand up paddling as a leisure or fitness activity and in a short time.

