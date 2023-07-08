Summer United: Bulls Defeat Raptors with Darling and Nowell Leading the Way

Summer United – Darling 15 points, Nowell 17+5 Bulls beat Raptors

July 8th, 2023

In the NBA Summer League matchup between the Bulls and the Raptors, the Bulls emerged victorious with a stunning performance from their players. The game was filled with excitement and intense competition as both teams fought hard on the court.

The first quarter saw a brief stalemate between the two sides, but the Raptors quickly took the lead with a 9-0 run. However, the Bulls responded strongly with a barrage of three-pointers, leading to a 14-3 run to tie the game. The Raptors struggled to find their rhythm as the Bulls continued their offensive onslaught, ending the first half with a comfortable 44-36 lead.

As the second half began, the Bulls intensified their attacks both inside and outside the paint, extending their lead to double digits. The Raptors tried to narrow the margin with their shots and free throws, but their efforts fell short. In the end, it was the Bulls who emerged victorious, defeating the Raptors.

Key contributors for the Bulls included Liberty with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, Darling with 15 points and 4 rebounds, Terry with 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals, Lewis with 7 points and 7 rebounds, Santos with 9 points and 5 assists, and Dreyer with 10 points and 6 rebounds.

On the other side, the Raptors’ standout performers were Norwell with 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists, Dick with 10 points and 4 rebounds, Hogg with 7 points, Harper with 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, Wiescamp with 8 points, and Moses Brown with an impressive performance of 14 points and 9 rebounds.

It was a thrilling game that showcased the talent and potential of both teams. The Bulls displayed great teamwork and determination, while the Raptors fought hard until the final buzzer. Fans can look forward to more exciting matchups in the NBA Summer League.

