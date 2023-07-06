Summer Vacation: Encouraging Children to Stay Active and Healthy

Running and Physical Exercise: The Key to Happy and Healthy Summers for Children

Published on July 6, 2023, “People’s Daily”

Summer vacation is in full swing, and children are making the most of their time off by engaging in physical activities under the sun. From playing football to archery to enjoying a game of Frisbee, kids are using sports as a way to relax their bodies and minds. With the implementation of the “double reduction” policy, focusing on the importance of health in education, the emphasis on physical exercise has become a consensus. This has created a favorable environment for strengthening students’ physical fitness and overall well-being.

To further promote physical exercise among children, the “Bright Action Work Plan for Prevention and Control of Myopia in Children and Adolescents (2021-2025)” has introduced the “Sports Homework System” during winter and summer vacations. Schools now provide tailor-made physical education assignments, offering specific guidance on what to practice and how to practice it. Additionally, parents’ educational concepts are evolving, with more and more of them choosing to enroll their children in physical education courses or enjoying sports activities with them during the holidays.

Today’s teenagers have a wide range of sports options to choose from. Apart from traditional activities like swimming, basketball, and running, “niche” sports such as Frisbee, flag football, paddleboarding, and rock climbing are gaining popularity. Many parents are pleasantly surprised by the improved physical fitness and livelier personalities of their children after engaging in regular exercise.

However, there is still work to be done to ensure that children feel safe and comfortable while exercising during the summer. In cities like Shanghai, Xiamen, and Shenyang, efforts are being made to open up sports facilities in primary and secondary schools to the general public, including teenagers. This opens up access to fitness facilities and encourages more young people to actively participate in physical exercise. The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports has also issued a “Warning Reminder on Safely Participating in Off-School Sports Training Activities,” providing guidance to parents on choosing suitable off-campus sports training courses for their children.

The benefits of running, sweating on the sports field, and engaging in physical exercise are clear – they add fun to children’s summer lives and help them grow up healthy and happy. Therefore, it’s important to get your kids moving this summer and encourage them to embrace an active lifestyle.

