Sun and heat in the mountains, what are the dangers and how to deal with them

Sun and heat in the mountains are worse? Yes why the intensity of the sun’s rays is more intense. The risks around the corner are heat strokes, ophthalmia, burns that can lead to skin cancer in the long term. here are the dangers and how to deal with them, with the help of two expert doctors, who are also Alpine Guides.

The mountain, if approached correctly, is always a source of well-being and a healthy experience for body and mind. But it must be faced with awareness and following the advice of expertsto prevent the risks that the environment entails.

Problems related to sun exposure are often underestimated. They are rarely acute, such as in cases of heatstroke, dehydration or severe burns, more often they are mild, but can cause serious damage in the long term.

The team of Italian Alpine Guides has deepened the topic with due Guide Alpine: dr. Antonio Prestini, medical director of the Prevention Department of APSS Trento, head of the Mountain Medicine Clinic, and Lorenzo Iachelini, manager of a mountaineering refuge: they gave us important information that those who frequent high altitudes should keep in mind.

Doctor Iachelini, what damage can the sun do at high altitudes?

“Some statistics collected by tour operators indicate an increase in tourists who complain that it is too hot to walk in the summer – says Iachelini, manager of the Dorigoni refuge, located at 2436 meters in Val di Rabbi (TN) – The sun is increasingly “bad” ”, I see with my own eyes that it is dangerous to underestimate it: sunburns are a widespread problem, especially among people arriving from Northern Europe, used to the idea that the outdoors is all about health and to exposing themselves to the sun without protection. But you have to act according to the evidence, not according to your own opinions”.

How to understand when the sun is dangerous?

Iachelini provides some interesting suggestions for evaluating the situation at high altitude before a trip. “Maps of daily solar radiation are available on some weather sites which indicate the intensity of UV rays: for example, at 3000 meters in good weather, it can be higher than 8 and the recommendation in this case is already not to expose yourself to the sun. Cap, glasses and cream applied repeatedly are therefore the basis from which to start, not an option. As for the hat, I recommend the wide-brimmed one that provides shade, especially for children”.

Are there any tips to protect yourself from the sun in the mountains?

“To go to the mountains there is no “genius advice” – concludes Iachelini – you need many small tricks that allow you to fully experience them, reducing the risks. The mountain can give a lot of satisfaction but it is a hostile environment in many respects and we must get to know it. We need to change mentality, without terrorism and trying to be concrete. I also hope for investment in research and development in technical mountain clothing, which today rarely carries indications on protection from UV rays, which is instead present in many technical items for the sea or for cycling”.

Doctor Prestini, is it true that the sun “does more harm” in the mountains?

Yes, because the intensity of the sun’s rays, in the mountains, increases by about 10 percent for every 1000 meters of altitude difference due to the rarefaction of the atmosphere. On a glacier or on snow, the rays are more dangerous because they reflect up to 80% of the ultraviolet rays, amplifying their effect.

What are the dangers you are facing?

The danger of the sun’s rays is above all for the skin and eyes. On the skin we can have the classic burns ranging from simple erythema, i.e. I degree burns, to real bubbles, i.e. II degree burns.

Is it long term damage?

The burn itself heals completely. However, having had repeated burns can be a predisposing factor to the development of some skin cancers.

What other dangers can depend on the sun?

Eye damage consists of a vast range of ailments, starting from a simple conjunctivitis, up to temporary snow blindness, for example if you go on a glacier without glasses for a few hours. In rare cases there is also a risk of reactivation of a herpetic keratitis in predisposed subjects. It is a pathology that must be treated in a specialist environment, which manifests itself with a strong conjunctivitis that does not go away, associated with vision disturbances. The third type of damage caused by unprotected sun exposure is herpes of the lips. Yes, the virus is reactivated for various causes, ultraviolet rays are a trigger.

Which prevention to use?

Prevention must be very accurate and must be done with sunscreens that must be of high quality, and with high or very high protection depending on the phototype of the person: from factor 50 upwards. The cream should be applied before sun exposure, and repeatedly every two or three hours. Care must be taken to apply it on all exposed parts.

What other advice can you give to protect yourself?

For the eyes, you need sunglasses with side shields, because the ones we usually use don’t give maximum protection; those from the glacier are made to protect the eye even from lateral infiltrations of the sun, without fogging up.

It is mandatory to use a sun cap, with ear flaps to protect the ears from burns, or with a wide brim that helps to keep the whole face and neck in more shade. This is evident in the high mountains, where the face is the only uncovered part, but perhaps it is not superfluous to say it, every part of the body must be protected: if we are at 2500 meters, it is hot and we spend two hours bare-chested at the refuge , we risk getting completely burned.

When is heatstroke at risk?

Thermoregulation is a mechanism of our body that allows us to stay at 36°, plus or minus 0.5°. In every moment of our life, the body works towards temperature homeostasis, but when we are unable to maintain it, life-threatening situations develop, such as hypothermia or hyperthermia.

Heat stroke can develop when we carry out intense physical activity on hot and particularly humid days and we are unable to decrease our body temperature through sweating, especially if we wear non-breathable clothes. The first symptoms are fatigue, thirst, malaise, dizziness, but extreme situations such as coma can occur. You must stop, take shelter from the sun and drink plenty of water. Attention to children and the elderly who do not feel the first symptoms of heatstroke and who more often develop severe forms.

Are some categories more at risk than others?

For sunburn, people with light skin are more at risk than others and must be particularly careful about the means of protection against the sun’s rays. Children must be protected from the first months of life because sun damage contracted in childhood can develop later in life.

Frail people, in general, (elderly people, people with chronic pathologies) are more at risk for all mountain-related pathologies, such as high-altitude pathology, hypothermia and dehydration.

