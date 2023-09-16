Sun Long and Zhang Chutong Triumph in Men’s and Women’s 1500m Championships at China Cup Short Track Speed Skating Elite League

China Cup Short Track Speed ​​Skating Elite League (Hohhot Station): Sun Long and Zhang Chutong won the men’s and women’s 1500m championships respectively

Hohhot, China – In a thrilling display of skill and speed, Sun Long and Zhang Chutong emerged victorious in the men’s and women’s 1500m races at the 2023-2024 China Cup Short Track Speed ​​Skating Elite League (Hohhot Station). The event, which serves as a qualifying competition for the “14th Winter,” kicked off its first final day on the 15th.

In the intense men’s 1500m race, Sun Long from the Jilin Provincial Sports Bureau Ice Sports Management Center and Liu Shaoang from the Tianjin Winter and Water Sports Management Center established a significant lead in the second half of the race. The two skaters pushed each other to the limit, resulting in a fierce competition for the championship. In the end, it was Sun Long who crossed the finish line first with a time of 2 minutes, 28 seconds, and 623 milliseconds. Liu Shaoang secured the second position, while Zhu Yijing from the Beijing Winter Sports Management Center claimed third place.

The highly regarded Olympic champion, Wu Dajing, entered the Group B finals, finishing in sixth place after securing the third spot in the semi-final group earlier in the day. Unfortunately, Lin Xiaojuan from the Heilongjiang Provincial Ice Training Center was unable to advance to the finals due to fouling in the semifinals. Liu Shao’ang’s brother, Liu Shaolin, abstained from the semifinals.

In the women’s 1500m race, Zhang Chutong from the Jilin Provincial Sports Bureau Ice Sports Management Center dominated the competition, securing first place. Her teammate, Guo Yihan, won the bronze medal, while the silver medal went to Zang Yize from the Heilongjiang Province Ice Training Center. Veteran skater Fan Kexin, despite being a strong contender, failed to make it to the finals, finishing sixth in the group.

Sun Long expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance after the race, emphasizing that the national team has been diligently preparing for the competition. He mentioned the team’s current excellent form and their commitment to giving their all in every event they participate in, instilling confidence in fans and supporters alike.

The competition will continue on the 16th, with the finals of the men’s and women’s 500m races in the open group set to take place. Fans can expect more exciting and captivating moments as the athletes showcase their speed and skill on the ice.

As the China Cup Short Track Speed ​​Skating Elite League continues, anticipation builds for the upcoming races, with spectators eagerly waiting to witness more outstanding performances from these talented athletes.

