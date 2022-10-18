Original title: Sun Minghui 16 assists new aid 28 points Zhejiang Guangsha beat Fujian

On October 17th, Beijing time, the fourth round of the 2022-2023 CBA regular season officially started. Zhejiang Guangsha defeated Fujian Xunxing 105-83.

On the data side:

Zhejiang Guangsha: Sun Minghui scored 14 points, 16 assists and 4 rebounds, Licensing scored 20 points and 7 assists, Zhu Junlong scored 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, Zhao Jiaren scored 21 points, and Welzhe scored 28 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

Fujian Men’s Basketball Team: Maker 22 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists, Li Yiyang 17 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds, Chen Linjian 14 points and 4 rebounds, Weng Jinlang 11 points.

The big foreign aid Welzhe, who just completed the registration of Zhejiang Guangsha, made his debut today. After the opening, he showed his excellent shooting ability. Zhu Junlong and the teenager’s license status were also very hot. Zhejiang Guangsha led 31-19 in the first quarter. Fujian.

In the second quarter, the Fujian team began to chase points under the leadership of Chen Linjian, but at the critical moment, Sun Minghui stepped forward and made a layup at the buzzer before halftime to help Zhejiang Guangsha 52-41 Fujian, maintaining a double-digit lead.

In the second half of the game, Zhejiang Guangsha, with its superior strength, always had the advantage. In the end, after four quarters, Zhejiang Guangsha defeated Fujian 105-83.

