Original title: Sun Minghui made a huge contribution to the defensive end with 0 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals in his comeback sports battle

On January 3, Beijing time, the 22-23 season CBA League continued to compete for the 21st round. The match between Zhejiang Guangsha Men’s Basketball Team and Shenzhen Marco Polo Men’s Basketball Team started at 19:30. The Zhejiang Guangsha men’s basketball team maintained the lead for most of the game, and finally won 100-89, giving the Shenzhen Marco Polo men’s basketball team a 2-game losing streak.

Sun Minghui failed to score in this sports game, and all 4 points were obtained by free throws. In addition, Sun Minghui also scored 6 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals, actively contributing his strength on the defensive end.

Sun Minghui ushered in a comeback in this game. In the three games where Sun Minghui was absent, the Zhejiang Guangsha men’s basketball team achieved 2 wins and 1 loss. They defeated the Qingdao team 92-82, lost to the Guangzhou team 99-134, and lost to the Guangzhou team 92-83. Defeat the Jiangsu team. The Shenzhen Marco Polo men’s basketball team lost 105-109 to the Guangzhou team from the same province in the next round, ending their 9-game winning streak.

As last year’s runner-up team, the Guangsha team has been unable to play with the full lineup this season due to an uneven lineup. With Hu Jinqiu on a truce due to injury and Zhao Yanhao playing and stopping, Sun Minghui almost led the team alone Forward. In the first 21 rounds of the team, the results of 10 wins and 11 losses are really difficult to satisfy the fans. In the last few rounds, Hu Jinqiu came back, almost only took one game to adapt, and regained the first-class center data of averaging 20 points and 7 rebounds per game. The Guangsha team, which is a complete combination of the three players, can finally play the remaining half of the regular season with the strongest lineup.

After the opening, Sun Minghui missed a long shot, but soon he sent an assist to Hu Jinqiu, who scored easily. In the first half, Sun Minghui tried three three-pointers, all of which were hit and popped out. This season, Sun Minghui averaged 38.7 minutes per game, 14.8 points, 9.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. But this season, Sun Minghui’s three-point shooting percentage is only 27.8%. In the first half, Sun Minghui only relied on free throws to score 2 points, in addition to 2 rebounds and 4 assists. In the first half, the Guangsha team led by 53-38 by as much as 15 points under the leadership of Hu Jinqiu and Welzer.

In the third quarter, the physical confrontation between the two sides was relatively fierce. Hu Jinqiu used a large movement to throw away his opponent in a confrontation and was called for a foul. The Guangsha team’s shooting rate dropped to about 31% in this quarter. For the Shenzhen team, the whole team feels warmer and their state has improved significantly. The 9-point difference was recovered in a single quarter. Sun Minghui still didn’t score in sports in the third quarter, but contributed 2 steals on the defensive end.

In the fourth quarter, after a 5-minute break, Sun Minghui, Hu Jinqiu, and Zhu Junlong played together, plus Welzhe and Zhao Yanhao on the field, this is the strongest five-man team of the Guangsha team at this stage. Sullinger fouled Zhao Yanhao, and Zhao Yanhao scored a free throw. In the next round, Sun Minghui grabbed the rebound from the backcourt and was unable to concentrate when advancing forward. Sullinger took a hand from behind, broke the ball and turned it into a sneak attack. With 3 minutes and 40 seconds left, Sun Minghui made a strong kill to the basket. Gu Quan and Shen Zijie both took off to block the shot, but Gu Quan’s hand hit Sun Minghui’s face. Sun Minghui scored a free throw and the Guangsha team still led by 8 points. Sullinger was ejected for accumulative physical violations and technical fouls.

In general, the two teams have been playing rather dull. Although the confrontation is fierce, the game is not exciting. As the leading team, the Guangsha team needs to stabilize the situation on the field. Sun Minghui, as the main controller, tries to suppress the rhythm of the game as much as possible, so that the offensive time of each round can be consumed as much as possible for a few seconds. At the critical moment, Hu Jinqiu made another layup after a steal, sealing the victory for the Guangsha team. In the last 42 seconds, Sun Minghui was replaced. The Guangsha team finally defeated the Shenzhen team 100-89. The Shenzhen team suffered a 2-game losing streak.

