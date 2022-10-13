Original title: Sun Minghui scored 20 points, Jones scored 23+8+6, Guangsha Quanhua class captured Jilin and won the first victory

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

On October 13th, Beijing time, the second round of the CBA regular season continued. Among them, Zhejiang Guangsha defeated the Jilin team 82-73, ushering in the first victory of the new season, while the Jilin team suffered the first defeat of the season. Sun Minghui contributed 20 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists, and Jilin team foreign aid Jones scored 23 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Scores in four quarters (Guangsha team ahead): 17-18, 27-20, 21-23, 17-12. Guangsha Team: Sun Minghui 20 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists, Zhu Junlong 9 points and 10 rebounds, Zhao Yanhao 14 points and 5 assists, Zhao Jiaren 10 points, Li Jinxiao 8 points, Xu Zhonghao 6 points and 11 rebounds. Jilin team: Li An 8 points and 6 rebounds, Jones 23 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, Cui Jinming 11 points, Jiang Yuxing 21 points and 3 rebounds, Jiang Weize 9 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists.

Related reading: Sun Minghui cut 20+8 to send Jiang Weize to expel, but was misjudged and emotionally fluctuated and ran away

After the opening game, Jilin team’s Li An grabbed an offensive rebound and scored, while Zhejiang Guangsha team from the All-China class hit a 3-pointer with permission, and he scored 5 points in a row. However, Xu Zhonghao made two free throws, and Guangsha led 10-5. Cui Jinming scored a layup after coming off the bench, and Sun Minghui, who missed two shots, scored a 3-pointer after receiving an assist from Zhao Yanhao. After that, the Zhejiang Guangsha team scored only 2 points in 4 minutes, while Jones scored in a singles, Li An made a layup, Jiang Weize made an emergency stop and made a mid-range shot, and the Jilin team chased the score to 15. In the last minute, Zhao Jiaren made a layup, but Jones hit a three-pointer at the buzzer. He contributed 8 points in the first quarter and helped the Jilin team overtake the Guangsha team by 1 point 18-17.

Related reading: Two consecutive six-player rotations have raised questions about Jilin’s physical fitness crisis at a critical moment

In the second quarter, Zhao Yanhao made an empty cut for a layup, Wang Qingming and Zhao Yanhao made open three-pointers one after another, and the Jilin team only scored 1 point in the first two minutes of this quarter. Therefore, the Guangsha team started with an 8-1 spurt to rewrite the score to 25-19. After the timeout, the Jilin team still did not score in the sports battle. Sun Minghui pulled the bar for a layup, and Jiang Yuxing hit 2+1 to end the Jilin team’s sports shortage in this quarter. After that, the Jilin team responded with a 9-2 spurt under the leadership of Jones to tie the score to 29. After the timeout, Sun Minghui made a three-pointer, and he also assisted Zhu Junlong to make a three-pointer. Jones continued to score in singles. After Xu Zhonghao held high and hit, Guangsha team led by 8 points again. In the last 2 minutes, the Jilin team chased the points frantically, Cui Jinming shot an arrow on horseback, and Jiang Weize hit a three-pointer from the bottom corner. Although Jones made a foul penalty and scored two points, Zhao Jiaren made a three-pointer at the buzzer, and the Jilin team ended with a 38-pointer at halftime. 44 is six points behind.

Related reading: Eviction! Jiang Weize only scored 9 points, Jiang Yuxing scored 21+3 with an injury

In the third quarter, Jones’ inside singles, Cui Jinming’s fast break made it 2+1, and “Jilin Erjiang” made a three-pointer, and the Jilin team started a small climax of 11-0 to overtake the score. After the time-out, he allowed a three-pointer in return, and Jiang Yuxing stormed the inside to stabilize the situation. With 7 minutes left in this quarter, Jiang Weize ended up with a sprained right ankle. After that, the two teams began to smash three-pointers, Zhao Yanhao, Jiang Yuxing and Li Jinxiao hit three points successively. With 2 minutes left, Li Jinxiao scored another 3, and the Guangsha team overtook 60-59. After the timeout, veteran Li An stopped the bleeding again, but Sun Minghui made a three-pointer. At the end of the third quarter, the Guangsha team once again suppressed the Jilin team 65-61.

In the last quarter, Zhao Yanhao hit his third 3-pointer. Jiang Weize, who was re-entering the stage, was sentenced to a physical foul by pulling Sun Minghui. 61 led by 11 points. After the timeout, Jones stopped the bleeding with a three-pointer, Zhu Junlong nailed the big cap Jiang Weize, and the Jilin team only scored 5 points in the first six minutes. In the last 4 minutes, Zhao Jiaren made a three-pointer, Jiang Yuxing scored a layup, Jiang Weize was whistled for diving in defense, and received a physical foul. He was also sent off the court because of a technical foul before. With Zhao Yanhao’s chasing three-pointer, the Guangsha team sealed the victory. In the end, Zhejiang Guangsha defeated the Jilin team 82-73, ushering in the first victory of the new season, while the Jilin team suffered the first defeat of the season.

Jilin team starting: Cui Xiaolong, Jiang Yuxing, Jones, Zhong Cheng, Ang Lee

Guangsha team starting: Sun Minghui, Xu Xu, Zhu Junlong, Li Jinxiao, Xu Zhonghao

(beard)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: