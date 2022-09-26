Original title: Sun officials announced that Crowder will not participate in training camp, both sides are actively seeking trade

Beijing time on September 26th news, the Suns officially announced that the team and Jae Crowder have reached an agreement that the latter will not participate in the media day of the new season on Tuesday and the training camp that starts on Wednesday.

The Suns and Crowder are both actively pursuing trades, sources familiar with the matter said. According to previous rumors, Crowder hopes to return to the Heat.

Just last Sunday, the Suns announced their 18-man roster for the new season’s training camp, including Crowder. Afterwards, Crowder wrote on social media, “No. 99 will not be in training camp.” It didn’t take long for Crowder to delete the tweet.

After the Suns announced today, Crowder updated his social media, he wrote: “A man has to work where he is needed. I am grateful for what the Suns have taught me over the past two years, and now I must continue to work hard. And dedication, to take on another challenge. To those who rejected me, I thank you, the 99th will be back soon.”

Crowder’s current contract expires next summer, and his annual salary for the 22-23 season is $10.2 million. After the trade, the new team will inherit Crowder’s bird rights. As a “model worker”, Crowder has only missed 50 games over the past 10 seasons.

Crowder has played in 107 playoff games, including two trips to the Finals. Crowder played for the Suns in two years, helping the team to a 115-39 record in the regular season. Last season, Crowder averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. (jim)





