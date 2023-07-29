Sun Shichen: The Sole Track and Field Athlete from Shandong to Compete in the Universiade

Sun Shichen, a track and field athlete from Shandong, has been selected as the sole representative for the sport in the Universiade held in Shandong. The 31st Summer Universiade commenced on July 28 in Chengdu, Sichuan, and Sun Shichen, an undergraduate student majoring in physical education at the School of Physical Education of Ludong University, earned his place in the Chinese University Student Team through a rigorous selection process.

Scheduled to compete in the discus event on August 2 at 18:50, Sun Shichen is touted as a top contender. Hailing from Zhifu District, he boasts a personal best of 59.70 meters and is considered a master athlete. In fact, he secured the runner-up position in the Men’s Discus Throw Final at the 14th National Games on September 25, 2021.

Under the guidance of renowned track and field coach Li Weibin in Yantai, Sun Shichen shares his alma mater with Feng Bin, the women’s discus champion of the 2022 World Athletics Championships. Ludong University’s School of Physical Education has experienced a surge in the performance of its students in various sports disciplines, including basketball, handball, volleyball, and track and field. Over twenty elite athletes have emerged from the institution in recent years.

The Universiade is a significant sporting event for university students worldwide, serving as an opportunity for young athletes to showcase their talents. Sun Shichen’s selection as the sole representative for track and field in Shandong demonstrates his outstanding abilities and dedication to the sport. As he competes against global talents, he aims to bring glory to his university and province.

