Original title: Sun Trail Blazers referee report: 2 penalties were awarded against the Suns and Grant walked before the lore shot

On November 6, 2022, Beijing time, in the previous match between the Suns and the Blazers, with Jeremy Grant’s buzzer-beater, the Blazers defeated their opponents. Today, the NBA officially released the referee report for the last two minutes of the game. There was a total of one misjudgment and one missed call, both of which were detrimental to the Suns and even directly changed the result of the game.

With the last 1.1 seconds left in the game, the referee whistled Bridges for a walking violation, but the referee reported that Bridges had both feet on the ground at the same time, and he could choose any foot as the pivot foot, so He didn’t have a walking violation on the ball. The second is Grant’s lore shot with the last 0.9 seconds left in the game. Before the Jazz, Grant took three steps after receiving the ball before making a shot. The ball should be a walking violation, but the referee did not whistle.

The referee's report was also very regrettable for the fans of the Suns. You must know that the two teams were in a draw at the time. The Suns had the ball, but the referee used a walking violation to give the ball to the Blazers. When the Blazers completed the lore, a walking violation occurred, but the referee did not whistle, and the Suns regrettably lost. If this misjudgment and a missed call are correct again, the Suns won't lose in regular time, Bridges' walk doesn't blow, and the time runs out, Grant's walk calls the penalty, the Suns Will get the ball, but there may be an anti-lore.

