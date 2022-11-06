Home Sports Sun Trail Blazers referee report: 2 penalties were awarded against the Suns and Grant walked before the lore shot – yqqlm
Sports

Sun Trail Blazers referee report: 2 penalties were awarded against the Suns and Grant walked before the lore shot – yqqlm

by admin
Sun Trail Blazers referee report: 2 penalties were awarded against the Suns and Grant walked before the lore shot – yqqlm

Original title: Sun Trail Blazers referee report: 2 penalties were awarded against the Suns and Grant walked before the lore shot

On November 6, 2022, Beijing time, in the previous match between the Suns and the Blazers, with Jeremy Grant’s buzzer-beater, the Blazers defeated their opponents. Today, the NBA officially released the referee report for the last two minutes of the game. There was a total of one misjudgment and one missed call, both of which were detrimental to the Suns and even directly changed the result of the game.

With the last 1.1 seconds left in the game, the referee whistled Bridges for a walking violation, but the referee reported that Bridges had both feet on the ground at the same time, and he could choose any foot as the pivot foot, so He didn’t have a walking violation on the ball. The second is Grant’s lore shot with the last 0.9 seconds left in the game. Before the Jazz, Grant took three steps after receiving the ball before making a shot. The ball should be a walking violation, but the referee did not whistle.

The referee’s report was also very regrettable for the fans of the Suns. You must know that the two teams were in a draw at the time. The Suns had the ball, but the referee used a walking violation to give the ball to the Blazers. When the Blazers completed the lore, a walking violation occurred, but the referee did not whistle, and the Suns regrettably lost.

If this misjudgment and a missed call are correct again, the Suns won’t lose in regular time, Bridges’ walk doesn’t blow, and the time runs out, Grant’s walk calls the penalty, the Suns Will get the ball, but there may be an anti-lore.Return to Sohu, see more

See also  Upset! Haddadi scored 19+16, Iran collapsed in the distal quarter and lost Jordan and missed the semi-finals of the Asian Cup – yqqlm

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Serie A: Olivier Giroud, another heavy goal in...

In Los Angeles the MLS Cup: Chiellini (on...

Serie C, group B: Entella and Reggiana, no...

Spezia, Gotti amaro: “I go away without points,...

Nba, Banchero 33 points is not enough: Orlando...

Volleyball, Prosecco Doc Imoco wins 3-1 in comeback...

Juve investigation, check the black book on Paratici:...

Men’s Volleyball Super League Comprehensive: Shanghai maintains a...

Treviso Basket, the men from the East lead...

Pioli after Milan-Spezia: “We had to close it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy