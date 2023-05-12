Sun Wen got the lottery!China, Qatar, Tajikistan and Lebanon are in Group A

China, Qatar, Tajikistan and Lebanon are in Group A

Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Chai Zhi

The 2023 Qatar Asian Cup final group draw ceremony was held in Doha on May 11. The Chinese men’s football team was divided into Group A with the hosts Qatar, Lebanon and Tajikistan.

The 2023 Asian Cup will be held in Qatar from January 12 to February 10, 2024. The 24 participating teams are divided into four categories according to the latest world ranking announced by FIFA in April this year. China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Uzbekistan and Jordan are included in the second category. The host is also the defending champion. Qatar were automatically assigned to Group A.

According to the competition system, the 24 teams in the finals of this Asian Cup will be divided into 6 groups, and the top two in the group stage and the four best third-placed teams will advance to the round of 16.

Chinese team coach Jankovic and team leader Shao Jiayi both attended the draw ceremony. Sun Wen, vice chairman of the Chinese Football Association, was the guest of honor and personally drew the Chinese team into Group A.

The Chinese team is in the same group as the hosts Qatar, Lebanon and Tajikistan. Judging from the results of the lottery, the Chinese team, which is about to make its 13th appearance in the Asian Cup, won the lottery. Compared with Japan, Saudi Arabia and South Korea, which showed the “light of Asia” in the World Cup in Qatar, and Iran and Australia, which have a comprehensive team strength, Qatar is ranked 61st in the world, the lowest seeded team.

Objectively speaking, facing the first-tier team, it is difficult for the national football team to have an upset chance to win, but it is not impossible to score points against Qatar, which is relatively mediocre. Qatar can be called the most familiar opponent of the national football team. The last time Qatar hosted the Asian Cup was in 2011. At that time, it was in the same group as China, Uzbekistan and Kuwait. The national football team had a record of 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss in the group stage. The third place in the group stage missed the knockout stage. The two sides have clashed 19 times in history. The record of the national football team is 8 wins, 5 draws and 6 losses. The most painful memory is the 1997 World Cup qualifiers. Dalian Jinzhou led by 1 goal and was reversed 2-3 by the opponent. Crushed the 1998 World Cup in France. The most recent classic battle was the last round of the 2016 World Cup Asian Top 40. With the goals of Huang Bowen and Wu Lei, the national football team defeated Qatar 2-0 at home, and took the last train of the Top 12.

The third-tier team Lebanon and the fourth-tier team Tajikistan drawn in the group stage are both top draws for the national football team. Lebanon ranks 99th in the world and is the lowest ranked team in the third tier. It can avoid Bahrain, Syria, Vietnam and the mysterious Palestine, which have good strength and have brought nightmares to the national football team. good. Tajikistan is the only team in the top 24 to participate in the Asian Cup for the first time, and it has relatively little experience in the competition.

Judging from the confrontation data, the national football team has a psychological advantage against Lebanon and Tajikistan: in history, Lebanon has 4 wins and 1 draw in 5 games, and Tajikistan has 3 wins and 1 draw in 4 games.

At present, the time for the group stage of the national football team during the Asian Cup has not yet been announced, but according to the schedule, the team will face Tajikistan, Lebanon and Qatar in Group A in sequence. Opponents from easy to difficult, is conducive to the Chinese team gradually enter the state.

Judging from the qualifying situation, the teams with a record of 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss in the group stage will have a high probability of qualifying. For the Chinese team, whether Tajikistan can get off to a good start in the first game will be crucial, and the bottom line is that they cannot lose. In the second round against Lebanon, the result of the match will make the qualifying situation of this group clearer. In the final round against the host Qatar, as long as Qatar does not capsize in the first two rounds, the pressure on the national football team to grab points will not be too great.

In the 2019 Asian Cup, under the leadership of Lippi, the Chinese men’s football team had a record of 2 wins and 1 loss in the group stage. They defeated Thailand 2-1 in the round of 16 and finally lost to Iran 0-3 in the quarter-finals. Now coach Jankovic is in charge. With the overall strength of the teams in Group A unknown, any result in this group may appear. Jankovic’s team has the possibility of creating surprises.

