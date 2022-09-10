Original title: Sun Wen: There are now 15 women’s football youth training centers in China. Football is a long-standing career.

Sun Wen: There are now 15 women’s youth training centers in China. Football is a long-standing career

Live it on September 10th. In an interview with FTV Football Channel, Sun Wen, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Football Association, gave her insights on the women’s football youth training centers that are constantly being built across the country.

Sun Wen said: “The Chinese Football Association now has 15 youth training centers for women’s football, which can be said to cover the whole world. For our children and women’s football girls, I have given them such support from the very beginning. I think it is an opportunity for the development of Chinese women’s football, and it is also a progress. Every place has a certain base, which will radiate to various campuses, and can promote the development of women’s football in this area. Parents are also happy to see such an environment. I think it is It’s attractive to them because the willingness and support of parents is very important in this journey of youth women’s football.”

“All our current competitions, including training camps, including the competition between the youth training centers, are undertaken by the youth training centers, which can not only provide a platform for the children, but also give some youth training centers. Technical support, including mutual exchanges between everyone, we must persevere and keep doing good things. For 10, 20 years, football is a career that has been working for a long time. Looking at these 10-year-old children, if If you want to become a star on the world stage, you may have to go in 15 or 20 years. If you keep going, you will have continuous accumulation and optimization. At the same time, there will be some problems in this development process, and then we will Through continuous feedback and reflection, to optimize our projects, each generation will continue to go forward, and this thing will become more and more solid.”

