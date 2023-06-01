Sun Yingsha, who won the women’s singles champion of the World Table Tennis Championships for the first time: Completed a breakthrough and started again_Hebei News

Won the women’s singles championship at the World Table Tennis Championships for the first time

Sun Yingsha: Completed the breakthrough and started again

On May 28, in the women’s singles final of the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, Chinese player Sun Yingsha defeated her teammate Chen Meng 4-2 to win the championship.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Xiyi

The women’s singles final of the Durban World Table Tennis Championships on May 28 was unforgettable for many table tennis fans: After a bad start and losing one game first, Sun Yingsha won three games in a row. After 73 minutes of hard work, she won 4:2 Chen Meng, teammate of the national team, won the championship, won the “Ji Geist Cup” for the first time, completed a breakthrough in his personal career, and thus became the first “post-zero” singles player in the history of the World Table Tennis Championships champion.

At the end of the game, Sun Yingsha lay down on the ground, clenched her left hand and waved several times into the air, expressing her inner excitement.

What was she thinking at that moment?

Sun Yingsha said in an interview: It was really not easy to win the game. Her brain was almost blank at the time. Even when she held up the trophy, she thought about holding it for a while and touching it more.

Sun Yingsha is not yet 23 years old. At this time, she is one step closer to her dream of “becoming a Grand Slam player like Zhang Yining”.

“It’s really meaningful for ‘Lao Sun’ to win the women’s singles championship at the World Table Tennis Championships this time.” Yang Guangdi, the coach of the Hebei women’s table tennis team who cheered for Sun Yingsha, was also very excited when interviewed by reporters. Speaking of Sun Yingsha’s performance in the past few years, he feels it is not easy: Although Sun Yingsha defeated Japanese player Mima Ito at the Tokyo Olympics and played a big role in my country’s final women’s table tennis gold medal, but from then until later In the National Games and the World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, she unfortunately missed the championship many times in the women’s singles competitions in the national and world competitions.

“For more than a year, she has not changed her original intention and goal. She has been working hard towards the Grand Slam. She usually trains very hard and hard. It can be said that it is the continuous breakthrough of herself that can defeat her opponent at critical moments.” Yang Guangdi explain.

Over the past year, Sun Yingsha’s growth is obvious to all. Especially since Qiu Yike became Sun Yingsha’s head coach in the national team in March 2022, Sun Yingsha’s technical and tactical level has improved significantly. At the end of 2022, she ranked first in the world in women’s singles and women’s doubles. 24 consecutive victories.

In the women’s singles final of the World Table Tennis Championships, Sun Yingsha’s serving, receiving, forehand crit and backhand stalemate have all improved significantly, especially the backhand twisting technique is excellent, which greatly increases the chance of scoring in the first two rebounds ; When she falls behind in scoring and gets into a fight with her opponent, her mentality is also more stable. Not only will she not make unnecessary mistakes due to movement deformation, but she can also respond quickly, find opportunities to reverse the passive situation and score successfully.

Many fans feel that if Sun Yingsha was still a “little devil” more than a year ago, now she has obviously “general demeanor”. In addition to the improvement of her competitive level, this is also reflected in her overall outlook and sense of responsibility-as the youngest member of the main players in the Chinese women’s table tennis team, she is the only one in this competition who has three events in women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles of.

Although Sun Yingsha is known as a “model worker” and has participated in three competitions in many competitions, the intensive schedule of this competition has brought great challenges to her physical strength and energy. In this regard, Sun Yingsha maintained a high fighting spirit. She once said: “I am very honored. Every project will make me improve to varying degrees.”

It is this positive attitude that allows Sun Yingsha, who is fighting on multiple fronts, to perform well. In addition to winning the women’s singles cup, she also partnered with Wang Chuqin to defend the mixed doubles championship, and partnered with Wang Manyu to win a women’s doubles bronze medal. At present, in the women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles events, she still maintains the world‘s number one ranking.

“This championship is a very good start.” Sun Yingsha said after the game. Although she is only one Olympic women’s singles gold medal away from the goal of the Grand Slam, she is clearly aware that there is still a long way to go.

“After getting off the podium, everything starts again.” Sun Yingsha said that after returning to China, she must make a good summary, hoping to perform better and better in the next competitions and make greater progress. “See you next time!” (Hebei Daily reporter Zhao Ruixue)