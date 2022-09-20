Original title: Sun Zhunhao may lead the tactical change of the Korean team Korean media: he has the ability to improve the three-line connection

According to North Korean sports reports, the theme of the South Korean team’s two warm-up games in September is change-the team will play Costa Rica at Goyang Stadium on the 23rd, and will play a warm-up game with Cameroon at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on the 27th. This is the last actual combat inspection of the South Korean team before the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Regarding the goals of the two warm-up games, head coach Bento said that he will try different styles of play in the game, and the key players in changing the style of play are the two players who have returned to the South Korean national team this time: the players in La Liga. Lee Kang-in and Son Joon-ho of Shandong Taishan Team.

Currently, South Korea’s midfield mix consists of Lee Jae-sung, Hwang In-beom and Jung Woo-young, but with the addition of Son Joon-ho and Lee Kang-in, changes are inevitable. In order to use Lee Kang-in’s creativity and attacking power, Paul Bento’s tactical adjustments are inevitable, and Son Joon-ho is also a player who has the ability to improve the connection between the three lines of the Korean team.

According to the analysis of the Korean media, if Li Kangren starts the game, then the South Korean midfielder is likely to have a combination of Zheng Yourong and Son Zhunhao, two defensive midfielders. At the same time, because Son Zhunhao's offensive and defensive conversion and ball-playing ability are also relatively good , so when facing Uruguay and Portugal in the World Cup, such a midfield combination can effectively protect the back line.

