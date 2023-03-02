The second edition of theAthena Duathlonfirst stage of the interregional circuit “Magna Graecia Trophy 2023” organized by Italian Triathlon Federationwith competitions that will take place in places of particular historical-artistic-cultural value, linked to the history of Magna Graecia in southern Italy.

The important event, organized by the association Aurora triathlonwas presented at Palazzo Sant’Agostino (seat of the Province of Salerno) in the presence of the President of the Province of Salerno and Mayor of the Municipality of Capaccio Paestum Franco Alfieriof the National President of the Italian Triathlon Federation Riccardo GiubileiOf Luca LanzaraPresident of ASD Aurora Triathlon e Angela AbrunzoPresident of the Campania Fitri Regional Committee.

The race will take place in a unique context, that of the temples of Paestum, where the athletes will ride along the ancient walls with their bikes and run inside the historic city of Magna Graecia. It is no coincidence that, due to its geographical location, this event is part of the Circuit, called the Magna Grecia Trophy, sponsored by the Italian Triathlon Federation, with a view to a sports tourism offer, which affects the Regions of the Southern Macro Area of ​​the Italy Campania, Calabria, Basilicata, Puglia and Sicily, linked to Magna Graecia.

There will be about 250 participants in the race, coming from all over Italy, which will see a new route for this edition. The choice of date coincides with a Sunday in which the athletes and their families will be able to freely visit the archaeological area for free.

Much satisfaction for the reconfirmation of the event by the president of Aurora Triathlon Luca Lanzara. Also the president of the Campana Triathlon Federation Angela Abrunzo congratulates for the event, which together with the stage of Forio d’Ischia on May 7 will help the Campania companies to conquer the much coveted trophy and which confirm the correct synergy between local authorities, Coni and National federations.