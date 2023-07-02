Home » Sunday’s gossip: Hojlund, Onana, Bijlow, Tonali, Guler, Rice
Manchester United’s bid of £30m for Atalanta’s 20-year-old Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund has been rejected. (Corriere dello sport, in Italian)external-link

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed Manchester United’s interest in signing the Italian club’s Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27. (Mail)external-link

United are also interested in Feyenoord’s 25-year-old Dutch keeper Justin Bijlow as a back-up in case they miss out on Onana. (Mirror)external-link

Newcastle’s deal to sign 23-year-old Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan is set to go through but could be delayed until next week. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Real Madrid hope to rival Barcelona in the bid to sign Fenerbahce’s highly rated attacking midfielder Arda Guler. The Turkish 18-year-old has a reported £15m release clause in his contract, which runs out in 2025. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)external-link

West Ham have removed Declan Rice as an option fans can personalise their replica shirt with as transfer negotiations with Arsenal over a £105m move for the 24-year-old England midfielder draw to a close. (Mirror)external-link

Chelsea’s 20-year-old English defender Levi Colwill is expected to play a key role under new manager Mauricio Pochettino amid interest from Brighton, Liverpool and Manchester City. (Football.London)external-link

Former Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 35, has announced he is leaving Turkish side Galatasaray. (Tribal Football)external-link

Ajax and Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, 22, will complete a move to Arsenal worth £45m this week. (Mirror)external-link

Germany forward Kai Havertz, 24, has become Arsenal’s highest-paid player on £17m a year after joining from London rivals Chelsea. (Bild, via Goal)external-link

English midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 33, says he would like to rejoin Leicester City after leaving the club for Chelsea in 2017. (SportBible)external-link

It is unlikely Manchester United will sign Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 29, or 30-year-old Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst permanently after their loan deals ended on Friday. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

