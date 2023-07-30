Home » Sunday’s gossip: Mbappe, Lavia, Traore, Kane, McTominay, Mane, Laporte, Scamacca
Sunday’s gossip: Mbappe, Lavia, Traore, Kane, McTominay, Mane, Laporte, Scamacca

Liverpool are in talks with Paris St-Germain over a loan move for France striker Kylian Mbappe after the 24-year-old rejected a world record £259m move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.(Sunday Mirror)external-link

Liverpool remain in negotiations with Southampton over their 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia after seeing an initial bid of £34m plus £4m in add-ons rejected. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

Music mogul Jay-Z is preparing to bid for Tottenham if the club’s owner Joe Lewis is convicted of alleged fraud and insider trading. (Express)external-link

Aston Villa are plotting a move for 27-year-old Spanish winger Adama Traore who is a free agent following his departure from Wolves. (Football Insider)external-link

Bayern Munich remain confident of completing a deal to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 30, before the transfer window closes. (Sky Sports)external-link

An executive summit, involving Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen, technical director Marco Neppe and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, will be held on Monday where the German club will make a bid of £75m for the England captain. (Mail)external-link

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been forced to rethink plans to sell Scotland international Scott McTominay, 26, to West Ham following an injury to fellow midfielder, Englishman Kobbie Mainoo, 18, during the club’s tour of the United States. (Telegraph)external-link

Liverpool are set to miss out on on £7.5m in add-ons payable from Bayern Munich should Senegal striker Sadio Mane, 31, leave the Bundesliga club for Saudi side Al-Nasr. (Mail)external-link

Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, 29, will leave Manchester City if they complete the signing of Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol, 21, from RB Leipzig. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

Paris St-Germain have rejected the prospect of selling Brazil defender Marquinhos, 29, amid interest from clubs including Al-Nasr. (RMC – in French)external-link

Real society have opened negotiations with Manchester United for their 26-year-old Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek. (AS – in Spanish)external-link

Roma have agreed a deal to sign West Ham and Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca, 24, on loan with a £19m option to buy. (Calciomercato – in Italian)external-link

Aston Villa are continuing their efforts to sign Barcelona’s Ferran Torres, 23, but the financial package offered to the Spanish forward does not meet his expectations. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

