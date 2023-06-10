Home » Sunday’s gossip: Mount, Maguire, Rice, Costa, Mina, Kone, Pavard, Szoboszlai, Mbappe
Sunday's gossip: Mount, Maguire, Rice, Costa, Mina, Kone, Pavard, Szoboszlai, Mbappe

Sunday’s gossip: Mount, Maguire, Rice, Costa, Mina, Kone, Pavard, Szoboszlai, Mbappe

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, is a “high priority” for Manchester United this summer, but the Old Trafford club will not pay more than £60m for him. (Givemesportexternal-link)

Manchester United are concerned their plans to sign Naples’s South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26, could be scuppered if Harry Maguire refuses to accept an exit from Old Trafford. (90minexternal-link)

Arsenal are leading the race to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice, 24, but are not yet prepared to meet the Hammers’ asking price for the England midfielder. (90minexternal-link)

West Ham are lining up Fulham and Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 27, as a potential replacement for Rice. (talkSPORT)external-link

Manchester United are trying to drive down the asking price for Portugal international goalkeeper Diogo Costa, 23, with his club Porto holding out for 75m euros (£64m). (Abola – in Portugueseexternal-link)

Everton have joined the race for Coventry’s Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, 25, but face competition from West Ham, Wolves, Fulham, Leeds, Southampton and Sporting Libson. (Abola – in Portugueseexternal-link)

Borussia Monchengladbach’s £30m-rated French midfielder Manu Kone, 22, is on Liverpool’s shortlist but a move to the Premier League side is unlikely. (Sky Sports Germany, via Inside Futbolexternal-link)

Bayer Leverkusen want 40m euros (£34m) plus add-ons for Dutch full-back Jeremie Frimpong, 22, this summer, with that fee unlikely to put off suitors including Manchester United. (Metroexternal-link)

Aston Villa and Tottenham are chasing Italian attacker Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, from Galatasaray but face competition from Juventus and AC Milan for the player, who has a 35m euro (£30m) release clause. (Tuttojuve.comexternal-link)

Colombian defender Yerry Mina, 28, will not be moving to Besiktas when his Everton contract expires because the Turkish club are unwilling to meet his “excessive” wage demands. (Fansexternal-link)

Liverpool are a “hot candidate” for 27-year-old Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard who is looking for a move. (CaughtOffside)external-link

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez says he wants to sign Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, but “not this year”. (Madrid Xtra, via 90 min)external-link

Arsenal have agreed a new four-year contract with 22-year-old France defender William Saliba. (The Athletic)external-link

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in Southampton’s England midfielder James Ward-Prowse after the 28-year-old’s current club were relegated to the Championship. (Givemesport)external-link

Sunday's Mail back page with the headline 'history makers!' and an image of City celebrating
Sunday’s Mail back page

