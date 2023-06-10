Sunday’s gossip: Mount, Maguire, Rice, Costa, Mina, Kone, Pavard, Szoboszlai, Mbappe

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, is a “high priority” for Manchester United this summer, but the Old Trafford club will not pay more than £60m for him. (Givemesport)
Manchester United are concerned their plans to sign Naples’s South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26, could be scuppered if Harry Maguire refuses to accept an exit from Old Trafford. (90min)
Arsenal are leading the race to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice, 24, but are not yet prepared to meet the Hammers’ asking price for the England midfielder. (90min)
West Ham are lining up Fulham and Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 27, as a potential replacement for Rice. (talkSPORT)
Manchester United are trying to drive down the asking price for Portugal international goalkeeper Diogo Costa, 23, with his club Porto holding out for 75m euros (£64m). (Abola – in Portuguese)
Everton have joined the race for Coventry’s Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, 25, but face competition from West Ham, Wolves, Fulham, Leeds, Southampton and Sporting Libson. (Abola – in Portuguese)
Borussia Monchengladbach’s £30m-rated French midfielder Manu Kone, 22, is on Liverpool’s shortlist but a move to the Premier League side is unlikely. (Sky Sports Germany, via Inside Futbol)
Bayer Leverkusen want 40m euros (£34m) plus add-ons for Dutch full-back Jeremie Frimpong, 22, this summer, with that fee unlikely to put off suitors including Manchester United. (Metro)
Aston Villa and Tottenham are chasing Italian attacker Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, from Galatasaray but face competition from Juventus and AC Milan for the player, who has a 35m euro (£30m) release clause. (Tuttojuve.com)
Colombian defender Yerry Mina, 28, will not be moving to Besiktas when his Everton contract expires because the Turkish club are unwilling to meet his “excessive” wage demands. (Fans)
Liverpool are a “hot candidate” for 27-year-old Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard who is looking for a move. (CaughtOffside)
Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez says he wants to sign Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, but “not this year”. (Madrid Xtra, via 90 min)
Arsenal have agreed a new four-year contract with 22-year-old France defender William Saliba. (The Athletic)
Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in Southampton’s England midfielder James Ward-Prowse after the 28-year-old’s current club were relegated to the Championship. (Givemesport)