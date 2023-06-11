Home » Sunday’s gossip: Mount, Pickford, Maguire, Ward-Prowse, Sancho, Rice, Costa
Sunday’s gossip: Mount, Pickford, Maguire, Ward-Prowse, Sancho, Rice, Costa

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, is a high priority for Manchester Unitedbut they will not pay more than £60m. (Give Me Sportexternal-link)

Manchester United are ready to move for Everton’s England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 29, regardless of whether David de Gea leaves. (TalkSport)external-link

Newcastle want to sign England defender Harry Maguire from Manchester United on loan, but they have been told they must buy the 30-year-old. (Sun)external-link

Manchester United’s plans to sign Naples’s South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26, could be scuppered if Maguire refuses to leave. (90 Min)external-link

Liverpool are prepared to wait for Southampton’s 28-year-old England midfielder James Ward-Prowse. They will pay only half of the Saints’ £50m valuation. (Mail)external-link

Tottenham are considering a £50m bid for Manchester United’s 23-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho. (Star)external-link

Brighton are hoping to beat Burnley to Anderlecht’s Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen in a deal worth £16m. (Sun)external-link

Newcastle are considering making a staggering offer for RB Leipzig’s 22-year-old Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. (L’Equipe via Sport Witnessexternal-link)

Arsenal are leading the race to sign 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice but are not prepared to meet West Ham’s asking price. (90minexternal-link)

West Ham are lining up Fulham and Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 27, as a replacement for Rice. (TalkSport)external-link

Manchester United are trying to drive down the asking price for Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, 23, with Porto holding out for 75m euros (£64m). (A Bola – in Portuguese)external-link

Everton want Coventry’s Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres, 25, but face competition from West Ham, Wolves, Fulham, Leeds, Southampton and Sporting Libson.(A Bola – in Portuguese)external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach’s £30m-rated French midfielder Manu Kone, 22, is on Liverpool’s shortlist. (Sky Sports Germany via Inside Futbol)external-link

Bayer Leverkusen are demanding at least 40m euros (£34m) for 22-year-old Netherlands defender Jeremie Frimpong, who is wanted my Manchester United.(Metro)external-link

Aston Villa, Tottenham, Juventus and AC Milan want Galatasaray’s 23-year-oldItaly forward Nicolo Zaniolo, who has a 35m euro (£30m) release clause in his contract. (Tuttojuve.com)external-link

Everton’s Colombia defender Yerry Mina, 28, will not move to Besiktas when his contract expires because they are unwilling to meet his wage demands. (Fan)external-link

The agent of Bayern Munich’s France defender Benjamin Pavard, 27, has spoken to Liverpool.(CaughtOffside)external-link

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants to sign 24-year-old Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe but not this year. (Madrid Xtra via 90 min)external-link

Arsenal have agreed a new four-year contract with 22-year-old France defender William Saliba. (Athletic)external-link

Sunday's Mail back page with the headline 'history makers!' and an image of City celebrating
Sunday’s Mail back page

