Sunday’s gossip: Mount, Pickford, Maguire, Ward-Prowse, Sancho, Rice, Costa

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, is a high priority for Manchester Unitedbut they will not pay more than £60m. (Give Me Sport)
Manchester United are ready to move for Everton’s England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 29, regardless of whether David de Gea leaves. (TalkSport)
Newcastle want to sign England defender Harry Maguire from Manchester United on loan, but they have been told they must buy the 30-year-old. (Sun)
Manchester United’s plans to sign Naples’s South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26, could be scuppered if Maguire refuses to leave. (90 Min)
Liverpool are prepared to wait for Southampton’s 28-year-old England midfielder James Ward-Prowse. They will pay only half of the Saints’ £50m valuation. (Mail)
Tottenham are considering a £50m bid for Manchester United’s 23-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho. (Star)
Brighton are hoping to beat Burnley to Anderlecht’s Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen in a deal worth £16m. (Sun)
Newcastle are considering making a staggering offer for RB Leipzig’s 22-year-old Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. (L’Equipe via Sport Witness)
Arsenal are leading the race to sign 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice but are not prepared to meet West Ham’s asking price. (90min)
West Ham are lining up Fulham and Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 27, as a replacement for Rice. (TalkSport)
Manchester United are trying to drive down the asking price for Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, 23, with Porto holding out for 75m euros (£64m). (A Bola – in Portuguese)
Everton want Coventry’s Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres, 25, but face competition from West Ham, Wolves, Fulham, Leeds, Southampton and Sporting Libson.(A Bola – in Portuguese)
Borussia Monchengladbach’s £30m-rated French midfielder Manu Kone, 22, is on Liverpool’s shortlist. (Sky Sports Germany via Inside Futbol)
Bayer Leverkusen are demanding at least 40m euros (£34m) for 22-year-old Netherlands defender Jeremie Frimpong, who is wanted my Manchester United.(Metro)
Aston Villa, Tottenham, Juventus and AC Milan want Galatasaray’s 23-year-oldItaly forward Nicolo Zaniolo, who has a 35m euro (£30m) release clause in his contract. (Tuttojuve.com)
Everton’s Colombia defender Yerry Mina, 28, will not move to Besiktas when his contract expires because they are unwilling to meet his wage demands. (Fan)
The agent of Bayern Munich’s France defender Benjamin Pavard, 27, has spoken to Liverpool.(CaughtOffside)
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants to sign 24-year-old Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe but not this year. (Madrid Xtra via 90 min)
Arsenal have agreed a new four-year contract with 22-year-old France defender William Saliba. (Athletic)