Sunday’s gossip: Pickford, Lukaku, Barella, Cucurella, Gallagher, Caicedo, Veiga, Arteta

Manchester United are preparing a £45m bid for Everton’s England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 29. (Star Sunday) external-link

Newcastle have added Chelsea’s Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 24, to their list of summer transfer targets. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Chelsea may offer England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, to Brighton as part of a deal to sign Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21. (Observer) external-link

Liverpool and Chelsea have inquired about Celta Vigo’s 21-year-old Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Al-Hilal have agreed personal terms with Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 31, over a potential move from Chelsea. (Ekrem Konur) external-link

Chelsea are also looking to sell Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 30, and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 31, to Saudi clubs. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish) external-link

Paris St-Germain have spoken to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta about becoming their new coach, with talks having broken down with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann. (RMC Sport – in French) external-link

Brentford’s Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, has agreed personal terms with Tottenham. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Liverpool are interested in Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 21, who has voiced his discontent at his lack of playing time at Bayern Munich last season. (Image – in German) external-link

West Ham have launched an enquiry for Everton’s 20-year-old English defender Jarrad Branthwaite. (Football Insider) external-link

Juventus have opened talks over signing Timothy Castagne from Leicester Citywho want 15m euros (£12.8m) for the Belgium full-back, 27. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Real Betis want to agree a permanent deal for Spanish forward Ayoze Perez, 29, who joined on loan from Leicester in January. (AS – in Spanish) external-link

Real Betis are also interested in signing Manchester United’s 29-year-old Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, who spent last season on loan at Marseille. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish) external-link

Bayern Munich say they have no intention of selling Joshua Kimmich and criticised Barcelona for ‘flirting’ with the Germany midfielder, 28. (Sky Sport Germany, via Goal) external-link

Barcelona coach Xavi is interested in a deal that would see Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26, join Inter Milanwith Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 30, heading in the other direction. (Sport – in Spanish) external-link

After terminating his contract at Real Madridformer Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 32, is considering a return to his homeland to play alongside his younger brother Kylian at RWD Molenbeek. (Sacha Tavolieri) external-link

Jordi Alba has agreed a contract with Inter Miami after leaving Barcelona but the Spain full-back, 34, still has offers from Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and the Saudi league. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish) external-link