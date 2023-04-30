Sunday’s gossip: Walker, Mount, Saint-Maximin, Timber, Maguire, Zaha

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker, 32, wants to stay at the club despite his limited game time this season and interest from Aston Villa and AC Milan. (Star) external-link

Newcastle and Manchester City have pulled out of the race to sign Chelsea’s Mason Mount, with the 24-year-old England midfielder expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal are still keen to sign Mount this summer which could mean the Gunners end their interest in signing West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24. (Mail) external-link

Bayern Munich are interested in Aston Villa’s England striker Ollie Watkins, 27, as an alternative to Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane, 29. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal will listen to offers for midfielder Granit Xhaka, 30, defender Kieran Tierney, 25, and 21-year-old striker Folarin Balogun to fund a transfer war chest for their return to the Champions League. (Mirror) external-link

Aston Villa are the favourites to sign Feyenoord captain Orkun Kokcu this summer, with five other Premier League clubs also interested in the 22-year-old Turkey midfielder. (Mirror) external-link

Inter Milan are plotting a move for Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, 25, who has just over a year left on his contract at Craven Cottage. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham and AC Milan are vying for the signature of Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin but the Magpies want a fee of £50m for the 26-year-old. (Mirror) external-link

Harry Maguire, 30, fears he will have to leave Manchester United this summer with the defender concerned about losing his England place before Euro 2024. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are interested in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, 22, as they seek improved cover for William Saliba. (Express) external-link

Juventus are considering hiring Marseille boss Igor Tudor if Max Allegri leaves this summer, with other targets Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane likely to be too expensive. (Mail) external-link

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, 21, has confirmed he plans to leave the club this summer amid continued interest from Manchester United and Liverpool. (Metro) external-link

Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha is open to a move to French club Marseille with the 30-year-old said to be keen on playing Champions League football. (90 min) external-link

Nottingham Forest’s on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 26, wants to move away from parent club Manchester United permanently this summer with the England shot-stopper keen to play regularly. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City and Brentford are in talks with AFC Wimbledon to sign England Under-16 international goalkeeper Thorsten Brits, 15. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Liverpool have opened talks with Sporting Lisbon over a move for £53m-rated Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte, 22, with Leeds, Tottenham and Aston Villa also interested. (The Game – in Portuguese) external-link

Manchester United, Newcastle United and Liverpool are all interested in a £26.5m move for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 23, this summer. (L’Equipe – in French) external-link