Home Sports Sunday’s transfer gossip: Ferguson, Phillips, Hojlund, Ward-Prowse, Lavia
Sports

Sunday’s transfer gossip: Ferguson, Phillips, Hojlund, Ward-Prowse, Lavia

by admin
Sunday’s transfer gossip: Ferguson, Phillips, Hojlund, Ward-Prowse, Lavia

Manchester United are interested in signing Brighton’s Republic of Ireland international striker Evan Ferguson, 18. (Football Insider)external-link

Manchester City are ready to offer Norway striker Erling Haaland, 22, a new contract worth £500,000 per week in a bid to stave off interest from Real Madrid. (Sun)external-link

Leeds United are interested in re-signing England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, this summer despite him only joining Manchester City last year. (Daily Star)external-link

Brighton will not allow manager Roberto de Zerbi, 43, to leave if Tottenham Hotspur want him to replace their current boss, 53-year-old fellow Italian Antonio Conte. (Team Talk)external-link

No talks had taken place between Tottenham and German Thomas Tuchel, 49, before the former Chelsea boss was appointed Bayern Munich manager on Friday. (Evening Standard)external-link

England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28, will definitely leave Southampton this summer if the Saints get relegated, with Tottenham keen to sign him. (Football Insider)external-link

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in Southampton’s Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Inter Milan are keeping tabs on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s situation at Chelsea and could make a move for the Gabon international striker. (Gazzetta dello Sport – in Italian)external-link

Midfielder Luka Modric, 37, has dismissed suggestions he will move to a Saudi Arabian club with the Croatia international saying he wants to retire at Real Madrid. (Mail)external-link

Tottenham are interested in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte, 21. (Mirror)external-link

Leeds have also sent scouts to watch the Uruguay international. (The Game via Goal)external-link

Daily Express back page
Daily Express back page
See also  Women's football newcomer: I am proud of myself and hope to be more confident_乌木

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

You may also like

Pol Espargaró accident, the news on the conditions...

Dusek second at the World Cup finals in...

Football: Mancini, I expect a difficult match against...

The Yunnan team won one silver and one...

MotoGP Portugal, where to see it on TV:...

Žabiny, Hradec Králové and, for the first time,...

‘We’re some pitbulls’: FAU swaggers past K-State into...

Transfer 1+2: Manchester United may compete with Rome,...

Ofner and Rodionov at Challenger tournaments in the...

What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy