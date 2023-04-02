Manchester City and Real Madrid have made RB Leipzig’s 21-year-old Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol their top centre-back target, and the German side would want £75m. (90 minutes) external-link

Liverpool and Manchester City are both working on deals to sign England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, from Chelsea this summer, with the Reds currently seen as favourites. (Football Insider) external-link

Leicester City want England centre-back Harry Maguire, 30, to return on loan from Manchester United. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has told former manager Mauricio Pochettino he does not want the Argentine to return to the club during talks over a potential return. (Star) external-link

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, will not take a pay cut to stay at Paris St-Germain. (Goal) external-link

Messi’s options, should he choose to leave the French champions, include an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal and a return to Barcelona. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea face the prospect of having to pay players millions to leave the club this summer as they look to reduce their wage bill. (Sun) external-link

Napoli and South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26, is open to joining Liverpool. (Foot Mercato – in French) external-link

Manchester United are monitoring the situation of Atletico Madrid’s 23-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix, who is currently on loan at Chelsea. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish) external-link

United are admirers of Porto’s Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa, 23, and 27-year-old Spaniard David Raya, of Brentford – however neither would want to move if the club’s Spanish number one David de Gea, 32, signs a new contract. (Express) external-link

French forward Anthony Martial, 27, is among eight players Manchester United are looking to sell this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Aston Villa’s hopes of signing Spanish midfielder Oihan Sancet from Athletic Bilbao have been dealt a blow after the 22-year-old signed a new long-term deal at the La Liga club. (TeamTalk) external-link

Tottenham and PSG have been offered the opportunity to sign Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, 28, from Manchester City. (90 minutes) external-link

Real Madrid will not sell Ferland Mendy for less than 60m euros (£53m), with Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle interested in signing the 27-year-old France left-back. (Fichajes – in Spanish) external-link

Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Brazil want to appoint him as their coach, however he wants to stay at Real Madrid. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester City will look to sign Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, 20, following comments made by the Spain forward’s father about a lack of playing time. (Football Insider) external-link

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany wants the Championship leaders to sign 20-year-old Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from his old side Anderlecht. (Sun) external-link