Home Sports Sunday’s transfer gossip: Gvardiol, Mount, Maguire, Messi, Felix, Raya, Laporte, Fati
Sports

Sunday’s transfer gossip: Gvardiol, Mount, Maguire, Messi, Felix, Raya, Laporte, Fati

by admin
Sunday’s transfer gossip: Gvardiol, Mount, Maguire, Messi, Felix, Raya, Laporte, Fati

Manchester City and Real Madrid have made RB Leipzig’s 21-year-old Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol their top centre-back target, and the German side would want £75m. (90 minutes)external-link

Liverpool and Manchester City are both working on deals to sign England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, from Chelsea this summer, with the Reds currently seen as favourites. (Football Insider)external-link

Leicester City want England centre-back Harry Maguire, 30, to return on loan from Manchester United. (Sun)external-link

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has told former manager Mauricio Pochettino he does not want the Argentine to return to the club during talks over a potential return. (Star)external-link

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, will not take a pay cut to stay at Paris St-Germain. (Goal)external-link

Messi’s options, should he choose to leave the French champions, include an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal and a return to Barcelona. (Mirror)external-link

Chelsea face the prospect of having to pay players millions to leave the club this summer as they look to reduce their wage bill. (Sun)external-link

Napoli and South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26, is open to joining Liverpool. (Foot Mercato – in French)external-link

Manchester United are monitoring the situation of Atletico Madrid’s 23-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix, who is currently on loan at Chelsea. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)external-link

United are admirers of Porto’s Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa, 23, and 27-year-old Spaniard David Raya, of Brentford – however neither would want to move if the club’s Spanish number one David de Gea, 32, signs a new contract. (Express)external-link

See also  Suchoperek before the general at the EURO: Just no worries, please. Jurásek and Čvančara are motivations

French forward Anthony Martial, 27, is among eight players Manchester United are looking to sell this summer. (Football Insider)external-link

Aston Villa’s hopes of signing Spanish midfielder Oihan Sancet from Athletic Bilbao have been dealt a blow after the 22-year-old signed a new long-term deal at the La Liga club. (TeamTalk)external-link

Tottenham and PSG have been offered the opportunity to sign Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, 28, from Manchester City. (90 minutes)external-link

Real Madrid will not sell Ferland Mendy for less than 60m euros (£53m), with Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle interested in signing the 27-year-old France left-back. (Fichajes – in Spanish)external-link

Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Brazil want to appoint him as their coach, however he wants to stay at Real Madrid. (ESPN)external-link

Manchester City will look to sign Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, 20, following comments made by the Spain forward’s father about a lack of playing time. (Football Insider)external-link

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany wants the Championship leaders to sign 20-year-old Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from his old side Anderlecht. (Sun)external-link

Sunday's Daily Star back page: 'Top two go four it all'
Sunday’s Daily Star back page: ‘Top two go four it all’

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

You may also like

Off-White™ Brings Back the Classic Nike Air Force...

F1 drivers agreed the finish in Australia was...

Verstappen from 8, Leclerc from 5, Wittich (race...

Football: Pink goes in goal hunting in China

Dodgers OF Trayce Thompson’s ‘long journey’ continues with...

Disney released the first wave of art concept...

Barça achieves its eighth win in a row...

Lvů captain Janouch awaits a five-set battle in...

The Blues in bronze in Hong Kong

Is this the undisclosed Louis Vuitton x Nike...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy