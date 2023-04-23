Sunday’s transfer gossip: Osimhen, Postecoglou, Nagelsmann, Messi, Raphinha, Mac Allister, Watkins

Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Victor Osimhen after sending scouts to watch the 24-year-old Nigeria striker play for Napoli in the Champions League last week. (Star) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is the latest manager to be considered for the Chelsea job, though former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino remains the frontrunner. (Guardian) external-link

Julian Nagelsmann, who pulled out of the running to be Blues boss last week, is interested in joining Tottenham. (Image – in German) external-link

Paris St-Germain will let Lionel Messi leave on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer as the club plans a more sustainable future with fewer star names and a greater emphasis on developing young talent. (Mirror) external-link

Newcastle are planning a move for Barcelona’s 26-year-old Brazilian forward Raphinha. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in signing 24-year-old Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Aston Villa are considering a £55m double bid for Manchester City’s 32-year-old England defender Kyle Walker and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27. (Football Insider) external-link

Ollie Watkins has agreed a new long-term contract at Aston Villa despite the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United expressing an interest in the 27-year-old England striker. (Teamtalk) external-link

Chelsea’s 32-year-old France midfielder N’Golo Kante and 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are summer targets for Barcelona. (Mirror) external-link

At least 10 Chelsea players are considering their futures at the club following their Champions League defeat by Real Madrid last week ended any hopes of silverware and European football next season. (Standard) external-link

Brighton are close to agreeing a deal to sign 16-year-old Scotland-born defender Ronan Ferns from Celtic. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona have scouted as many as 13 players as they look to sign a right-back this summer, including Manchester United’s 24-year-old Diogo Dalot and 28-year-old Joao Cancelo, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Manchester City. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish) external-link