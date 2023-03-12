Tottenham want to sign England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford this summer, even though the 29-year-old has just signed a new long-term contract at Everton. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea have made signing Barcelona's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, a priority for this summer. (Football Insider)

Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, is happy with his loan spell at Chelsea and the club will speak with Atletico Madrid about a permanent move in the summer. (Relief)

Former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has flown to Istanbul to hold talks with Trabzonspor over becoming their new manager. (Karar – in Turkish)

Manchester United are prepared to make Harry Kane the most expensive British player of all-time by signing the England striker, 29, from Tottenham this summer. (Mirror)

Everton are interested in a summer move for Sheffield United's Senegal forward Iliman Ndiaye, (Sun)

Paris St-Germain are targeting a summer move for Villarreal's Pau Torres, a year after new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag persuaded the club not to sign the Spain defender, 26. (Mirror)

Ten Hag's summer transfer plans have not changed as a result of Manchester United's 7-0 defeat by Liverpool. (Telegraph – subscription required)

Manchester United fear they will not be able to sell England defender Harry Maguire, 30, this summer due to his wages, which are believed to be more than £200,000-a-week. (Football Insider)

Barcelona are unlikely to pursue a deal for Bernardo Silva because Manchester City will expect about £70m to sell the Portugal midfielder, 28. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)

Manchester City are close to agreeing a new deal with Argentina striker Julian Alvarez, 23, extending his contract by a year to 2028 on a much-improved salary. (TyC Sports – in Spanish)

Naby Keita's wage demands have put AC Milan off signing the Guinea midfielder this summer, even though the 28-year-old will be a free agent as his Liverpool contract is set to expire. (Transfer market – in Italian)

MLS side St Louis City are among the clubs interested in signing Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 31, this summer as a free agent when he leaves Liverpool. (Bleacher Report)

Marseille are unlikely to trigger their purchase option for Manchester United's Eric Bailly by playing the on-loan Ivory Coast defender, 28, in at least 10 of their remaining 12 league games. (L'Equipe – in French)

Barcelona have lost interest in signing Marcus Thuram when his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expires in the summer as Bayern Munich look set to sign the France forward, 25, on a free transfer. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)

Chelsea have beaten Newcastle to the signing of 17-year-old Jamaican forward Dujuan Richards from Phoenix All Stars. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barca are monitoring Hamburg's 14-year-old German winger Saido Balde. (Image – in German)