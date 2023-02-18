Tottenham are interested in signing Real Madrid and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 29, in the summer transfer window. (Fijaches – in Spanish)
Manchester United are willing to increase David de Gea’s wage to £250,000 a week to keep the 32-year-old Spain goalkeeper at Old Trafford, but the club are already looking at Leeds’ French star Illan Meslier, 22, as his long-term replacement. (Sun)
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Manchester United takeover bid is £1bn less than the £5bn offered by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. (Foot Mercato – in French)
West Ham could make summer bids for Manchester United’s 26-year-old Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25, and France forward Anthony Martial, 27. (CaughtOffside)
The Hammers are putting Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, at the top of their list to replace England midfielder Declan Rice, should the 24-year-old leave in the summer. (Sun)
Qatari investors could still bid for a stake in Tottenhameven if Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani completes a takeover of Manchester United. (Times – subscription required)
Manchester City are planning to open talks with Argentina’s World Cup winner Julian Alvarez about a new contract, despite the 23-year-old striker only arriving at Etihad Stadium last summer. (Mirror)
Barcelona agreed to sign Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix in January 2022, but the deal collapsed because of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. (AS – in Spanish)
Blackburn Rovers have offered Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz, 23, a £30,000-a-week contract for one year to make him stay at the Championship club amid interest from Villarreal. (Sun)
Newcastle United are plotting a summer move for Fulham and United States full-back Antonee Robinson, 25. (Football Insider)
Nottingham Forest’s English midfielder Lewis O’Brien, 24, has attracted interest from MLS clubs New York City, Columbus Crew and Atlanta United. (Sun)
Liverpool have opened preliminary talks over signing Colombia Under-20s defender Kevin Mantilla, 19, from Independent Santa Fe. (Football Insider)
Crystal Palace and West Ham are keen on a move for Bristol City’s 19-year-old English midfielder Alex Scott, who is valued at £20m. (Sun)