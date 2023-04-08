Liverpool are preparing for a summer rebuild, with Real Madrid’s France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 23, high on their agenda. (The National – in Catalan)
Newcastle and West Ham are the frontrunners to sign Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 30, on a free transfer when his Crystal Palace contract expires this summer. (Star)
Newcastle have also been long-term admirers of Scott McTominay but Manchester United want at least £50m for the Scotland midfielder, 26. (Star)
Victor Osimhen has emerged as a target for Manchester United and Chelsea this season but the Nigeria striker, 24, says he is happy at Napoli. (France Football, via L’Equipe)
Manchester United’s hopes of signing Harry Kane this summer have been boosted by Bayern Munich’s reluctance to get involved in a bidding war, with Tottenham set to demand at least £100m for the England striker, 29. (Mirror)
Arsenal are interested in signing Wolfsburg’s Germany full-back Ridle Baku, 25, but will face competition from Chelsea and Villarreal. (Caught Offside)
Former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has agreed a long-term contract to take over as Leicester City manager having turned down Southampton in February as they only offered him a deal to the end of the season. (Mirror)
Ex-Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter wants to become the next Southampton manager, if they remain in the Premier League. (Football Insider)
Barcelona are open to offers for Spain midfielder Ansu Fati, 20, Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 23. (Sport – in Spanish)
Aston Villa are planning to break their transfer record again this summer with another “huge” spending spree. (Football Insider)
Liverpool and Chelsea will try to sign Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, from Brighton this summer. (Relevo – in Spanish)
Crystal Palace are looking at Sunderland’s English winger Jack Clarke, 22, as a potential replacement for Wilfried Zaha. (Sun)
Barcelona’s talks with Ousmane Dembele over a new contract have stopped as they are unable to offer the France winger, 25, a pay rise. (Sport – in Spanish)
Barca are monitoring the progress of Turkey midfielder Arda Guler, 18, at Fenerbahce. (Relevo – in Spanish)
Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal are working to sign former Spain defender Sergio Ramos as a free agent when the 37-year-old’s contract with Paris St-Germain expires this summer. (Nicolo Schira)
Watford’s English left-back Harry Amass is set to join Manchester United despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester City. (Football Transfers)
West Ham will look to appoint Rafael Benitez as their new manager if they choose to sack David Moyes before the end of the season. (Football Insider)