Liverpool are preparing for a summer rebuild, with Real Madrid’s France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 23, high on their agenda. (The National – in Catalan) external-link

Newcastle and West Ham are the frontrunners to sign Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 30, on a free transfer when his Crystal Palace contract expires this summer. (Star) external-link

Newcastle have also been long-term admirers of Scott McTominay but Manchester United want at least £50m for the Scotland midfielder, 26. (Star) external-link

Victor Osimhen has emerged as a target for Manchester United and Chelsea this season but the Nigeria striker, 24, says he is happy at Napoli. (France Football, via L’Equipe) external-link

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Harry Kane this summer have been boosted by Bayern Munich’s reluctance to get involved in a bidding war, with Tottenham set to demand at least £100m for the England striker, 29. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal are interested in signing Wolfsburg’s Germany full-back Ridle Baku, 25, but will face competition from Chelsea and Villarreal. (Caught Offside) external-link

Former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has agreed a long-term contract to take over as Leicester City manager having turned down Southampton in February as they only offered him a deal to the end of the season. (Mirror) external-link

Ex-Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter wants to become the next Southampton manager, if they remain in the Premier League. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona are open to offers for Spain midfielder Ansu Fati, 20, Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 23. (Sport – in Spanish) external-link

Aston Villa are planning to break their transfer record again this summer with another “huge” spending spree. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool and Chelsea will try to sign Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, from Brighton this summer. (Relevo – in Spanish) external-link

Crystal Palace are looking at Sunderland’s English winger Jack Clarke, 22, as a potential replacement for Wilfried Zaha. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona’s talks with Ousmane Dembele over a new contract have stopped as they are unable to offer the France winger, 25, a pay rise. (Sport – in Spanish) external-link

Barca are monitoring the progress of Turkey midfielder Arda Guler, 18, at Fenerbahce. (Relevo – in Spanish) external-link

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal are working to sign former Spain defender Sergio Ramos as a free agent when the 37-year-old’s contract with Paris St-Germain expires this summer. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Watford’s English left-back Harry Amass is set to join Manchester United despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester City. (Football Transfers) external-link