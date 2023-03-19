Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is in line to be given an extension to his three-year contract, despite ongoing negotiations over the possible sale of the club. (Mirror)
Newcastle United have rekindled their interest in Bayer Leverkusen‘s France winger Moussa Diaby, 23, and Dutch left-back Mitchel Bakker, 22. (90min – in German)
Diaby has long been a target of Arsenalbut the Premier League leaders may struggle to compete with Newcastle in their pursuit of the £62m-rated forward. (Express)
Departing Liverpool and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 31, wants to stay in Europe when he leaves Anfield at the end of the season. (Football Insider)
Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa has dismissed rumours suggesting the 30-year-old Egypt forward wants to leave Liverpool. (90 minutes)
Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in AnderlechtDutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, 20. (The Latest News – in Dutch)
Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 31, has been told he can leave Chelsea this summer. (Mirror)
Ex-England boss Roy Hodgson, 75, is ready to return as Crystal Palace manager on a deal until the end of the season after positive talks over the weekend. (Sun)
Chelsea are considering building a new stadium at Stamford Bridge that could cost up to £2bn and would involve them playing at another stadium for four years, with Craven Cottage, Twickenham and Wembley potential temporary venues. (Mail)
Wolves will listen to offers for Ruben Neves this summer with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool keen on the 26-year-old Portugal midfielder. (Mirror)
Liverpool will not offer Guinea midfielder Naby Keita a new contract when his current deal expires at the end of the season with Inter Milan interested in the 28-year-old. (Transfer market – in Italian)
Ghana forward Mohammed Kudos is concentrating on helping Ajax defend the Dutch title, rather than rumours of a move to Manchester Unitedand says he will enter talks over a contract extension “when the time is right”. (De Telegraaf – in Dutch)
Tottenham are monitoring Watford winger Adrian Blake, 17, who is out of contract in the summer. The England-born teenager has been at the club’s academy since he was nine but is yet to make his league debut. (Mail)
Borussia Monchengladbach are resigned to losing midfielder Manu Kone in the summer with Chelsea among the clubs interested in the 21-year-old Frenchman. (Caught Offside)
Former France and Arsenal team-mates Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry could be set to battle it out for the vacant role as United States men’s national team coach. (Goal)
Paris St-Germain are willing to pay up to 180m euros (£159m) for Napoli and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 22. (Corriere dello Sport – in Italian)