Suns, different directing options in case of separation from Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns have yet to make a decision on Chris Paul and his lucrative contract, but in the meantime they are watching the market for a new point guard.

According to Jake Fischer, Phoenix would have his eye on several players. The reporter points to Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks), Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics), Davion Mitchell (Sacramento Kings), Monte Morris (Washington Wizards), and Gabe Vincent (Miami Heat).

All profiles not yet established, who would certainly benefit from being able to play with two stars of the caliber of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

The problem with the ‘Soli’ is that they have few available assets, so they can’t afford to make so many mistakes.