The Phoenix Suns could enter the race for James Harden, according to Ramone Shelburne.

Harden would seem undecided between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets but according to the ESPN reporter, the Suns could also think about the player.

According to Ramone Shelburne, the Suns’ interest in Harden has been in the air for about a month, so much so that Chris Paul, according to the journalist, will not be cut without having a ready, up to date player in exchange.