Suns, Kevin Young confirmed in the coaching staff with a rich contract

Suns, Kevin Young confirmed in the coaching staff with a rich contract

After the agreement with Frank Vogel, the Phoenix Suns lock Kevin Young, one of the most popular assistants in the league.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Young will earn more than 2 million a season, the highest contract in the NBA for an assistant.

The technician, who in the past was among the candidates for the bench of several franchises, had ended up in the sights of the Detroit Pistons, where he would have found Monty Williams.

