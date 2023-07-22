Suns, speaks James Jones: To win the NBA title you need versatility, balance and experience

James Jones, General Manager of the renewed and ambitious Phoenix Suns, won 3 NBA titles as a player.

As a manager he only touched the ring, with his Suns defeated by the Bucks in the 2021 Finals.

However, we are talking about one of the most suitable people to answer a simple question: what does it take to win in the NBA?

“Versatility, balance and, above all, experience. It takes a unique combination of skills and knowledge to tackle the regular season first and the postseason second. One has to go through successes and failures in the postseason to truly understand what it takes to be successful and win a championship.

I think we have a good balance of experience from both a coaching staff and roster perspective. Then we have some guys who are eager to reach these new heights. I believe that when trying to establish yourself, having veterans like ours – still around the ‘prime’ of their career – is a very important ingredient to get to the title”.

The Suns changed many players during the offseason, first of all adding Bradley Beal, but also several athletes for the supporting cast – including Yuta Watanabe, Keita Bates-Diop and Eric Gordon-.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

