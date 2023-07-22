Home » Suns, speaks James Jones: To win the NBA title you need versatility, balance and experience
Sports

Suns, speaks James Jones: To win the NBA title you need versatility, balance and experience

by admin
Suns, speaks James Jones: To win the NBA title you need versatility, balance and experience

James Jones, General Manager of the renewed and ambitious Phoenix Suns, won 3 NBA titles as a player.

As a manager he only touched the ring, with his Suns defeated by the Bucks in the 2021 Finals.

However, we are talking about one of the most suitable people to answer a simple question: what does it take to win in the NBA?

“Versatility, balance and, above all, experience. It takes a unique combination of skills and knowledge to tackle the regular season first and the postseason second. One has to go through successes and failures in the postseason to truly understand what it takes to be successful and win a championship.

I think we have a good balance of experience from both a coaching staff and roster perspective. Then we have some guys who are eager to reach these new heights. I believe that when trying to establish yourself, having veterans like ours – still around the ‘prime’ of their career – is a very important ingredient to get to the title”.

The Suns changed many players during the offseason, first of all adding Bradley Beal, but also several athletes for the supporting cast – including Yuta Watanabe, Keita Bates-Diop and Eric Gordon-.

See also  market prospects

You may also like

Austria’s men celebrate the opening victory at the...

Messi debuted with a free-kick goal in his...

Tour, epic Ciccone: in the footsteps of Chiappucci,...

Javelin Jílek the Seventh in Paris

more cushioning and comfort for the top model

Two ÖVV duos in Edmonton in the quarterfinals

Argentine Soccer Icon Lionel Messi’s Debut with Inter...

Corriere di Bologna: Panathinaikos ready for a ‘mega...

Serie A, the results of today’s summer friendlies

Chytil delighted his friends from Moravia and grandma...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy