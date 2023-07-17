suo l’ACC Celebrity Golf Tournament

Steph Curry clinched the 34th annual American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament overnight. The Golden State Warriors’ star triumph comes down to the last hole, and is celebrated with a mad rush.

In second place is former tennis player Mardy Fish, then NHL star Joe Pavelski. NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers was also among the finishers in fifth place.

The Curry family also placed dad Dell in 11th and Seth in 46th.

Dream come true! Championship flow in Tahoe 🏆 An unbelievable week I’ll never forget…can’t wait to run it back!@ACChampionship @currybrand@CallawayGolf pic.twitter.com/44QU0ixIKd — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 17, 2023

