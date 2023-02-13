Super Bowl LVII is underway!

It’s all going down Sunday in Arizona, as Jalen Hurts and the NFC’s top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles battle Patrick Mahomes and the AFC’s top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs — and we’ve got you covered with all the action on FOX.

Here are Sunday’s highlights!

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

SECOND QUARTER

Philly took a 14-7 lead right out of the gate in the second quarter, courtesy of A.J. Brown’s jaw-dropping 45-yard touchdown grab.

FIRST QUARTER

Coin toss

The Chiefs won the coin toss, opting to defer and receive the kickoff to begin the second half.

On the move!

On Philly’s opening drive, Hurts and DeVonta Smith came up huge on third down, moving the chains early.

Heating up

With momentum on their side, the Eagles powered through the Chiefs’ defense on the ground and through the air.

Eagles on the board

After an initial touchdown call from Kenneth Gainwell was reversed, the Eagles took the lead on a quick QB sneak from Hurts, capping off an 11-play, 75-yard drive in style.

Already seen

The Chiefs went 75 yards on their opening drive as well, but it only took six plays before hitting paydirt! Just like that, K.C. knotted things up midway through the first quarter.

With that score, Travis Kelce made NFL playoff history with the most touchdown catches by a tight end, and he and Mahomes also tied Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the most playoff touchdowns by a QB-pass catcher duo (14).

Doink!

The Eagles went three-and-out on their next drive, but misfortune struck for the Chiefs as well on their following drive.

K.C. was this close to taking the lead, but Harrison Butker’s 42-yard field goal was no good, and things remained tied.

PREGAME:

Setting the stage

Super Bowl LVII takes place at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, marking the fourth Super Bowl in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The stadium can hold 73,000 fans and features both a retractable roof and retractable natural grass playing surface.

Battle of the 1-seeds

Sunday marks the first time since 2017 that both the NFC and AFC 1-seeds made it to the Super Bowl.

Mahomes, 27, took home NFL MVP honors Thursday for the second time in his career. If he wins the AP MVP and defeats the Eagles, Mahomes will be the fourth quarterback to win two AP MVPs along with two Super Bowl victories, joining the short list of Brady, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning.

On the other side, the Eagles — led by 24-year-old Hurts — are looking to become the first team to lead the league in rushing touchdowns and win the Super Bowl since 1998. Teams in that span since are 0-5.

Headed into Sunday, Philly is the first team in NFL history to have four players with 10 sacks each. Should the Eagles win, they will be the first team to lead the league in sacks and win the Super Bowl since 2015.

Super Bowl LVII: Eagles make their Super Bowl entrance sports/1600/900/play-635be4265000ccb–28171418070.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-635be4265000ccb–28171418070.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-635be4265000ccb–28171418070.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”> Philadelphia Eagles make their entrance onto the field for Super Bowl LVII.

Emotions are high

Eight-time Grammy Award winner Chris Stapleton brought down the house with his performance of the national anthem.

Super Bowl LVII: Chris Stapleton’s “The Star-Spangled Banner” performance sports/1600/900/play-635bf1901000ccb–28171499924.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-635bf1901000ccb–28171499924.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-635bf1901000ccb–28171499924.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”> Chris Stapleton gives beautiful national anthem before Super Bowl LVII.

Arriving in style

Both teams arrived at State Farm Stadium in style ahead of Sunday’s tilt, and if the players’ game-day outfits are any indication of what’s to come on the field — expect fireworks!

History made

Sunday’s game marks the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks, as well as the first Super Bowl to feature two brothers playing against each other (Travis and Jason Kelce).

The Pro Bowl brothers sat down with FOX Sports‘ Greg Olsen to discuss growing up with one another and if playing each other in the Super Bowl had ever crossed their minds prior to Super Bowl LVII.

All eyes on halftime

All eyes on halftime

Global icon and nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna will perform the halftime show. She sat down with FOX Sports‘ Michael Strahan ahead of Sunday to share what it means to perform on one of the biggest stages of her career.

“It’s exciting, it’s exhilarating, it’s the Super Bowl,” Rhianna said.

Super Bowl LVII: Rihanna’s journey on preparing for halftime performance sports/1600/900/play-635b2a7cb000326–28170227998.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-635b2a7cb000326–28170227998.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-635b2a7cb000326–28170227998.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”> Michael Strahan sat down with superstar sensation Rihanna to discuss her journey on preparing for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance.

Chiefs Kingdom

Ahead of kickoff, FOX Sports‘ NFL insider Peter Schrager sat down with the Chiefs to discuss the adversity they battled throughout the season.

Can the Chiefs, which are slight underdogs against the powerhouse Eagles, prove doubters wrong Sunday?

Super Bowl LVII: The Chiefs share their story sports/1600/900/play-635a77716000326–28169008673.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-635a77716000326–28169008673.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-635a77716000326–28169008673.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”> Kansas City share its story on battling adversity and being the underdog.

K.C. health updates

A big storyline heading into Sunday is the health of multiple Chiefs playmakers. Schrager provided an update on Mahomes and others ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated kickoff.

Super Bowl LVII: Peter Schrager provides injury update on Patrick Mahomes sports/1600/900/play-635a1f035000ccb–28168419956.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-635a1f035000ccb–28168419956.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-635a1f035000ccb–28168419956.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”> Peter Schrager provides an update on the Kansas City Chiefs’ health.

Elsewhere, FOX’s athlete injury and performance analyst Dr. Matt Provencher provided another update on Mahomes.

“Returning from this injury, there is a 25-30 percent decrease in production, mostly in the run game,” Provencher said. “I would expect about 10-20 percent down in rushing yards.”

Elsewhere, FOX's athlete injury and performance analyst Dr. Matt Provencher provided another update on Mahomes.

"Returning from this injury, there is a 25-30 percent decrease in production, mostly in the run game," Provencher said. "I would expect about 10-20 percent down in rushing yards."

Fly, Eagles Fly!

On the other side, Provencher expects Hurts “to be in near top form” and largely unaffected by his prior shoulder injury.

“Whether he continues to be shy in the rush game is [to be determined]but overall I don’t expect him to be held back by this injury,” Provencher said.

Dr. Matt on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘I expect him to be in near top form’ sports/1600/900/play-635a626b2000ccb–Sequence_01_00_03_15_14_Still007_1676228822465.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-635a626b2000ccb–Sequence_01_00_03_15_14_Still007_1676228822465.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-635a626b2000ccb–Sequence_01_00_03_15_14_Still007_1676228822465.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”> Dr. Matt speaks on Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Seeing green

Eagles stars — including Hurts, Kelce and Darius Slay — discussed Philly’s road to the Super Bowl ahead of game time.

“We’re not done yet,” Hurts said. “Just one more win.”

Super Bowl LVII: Philly stars talk Eagles’ road to the Super Bowl sports/1600/900/play-635a71774000ccb–28168968981.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-635a71774000ccb–28168968981.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-635a71774000ccb–28168968981.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”> Darius Slay, Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce talk about Super Bow LVIIl.

He spoke with FOX Sports‘ Terry Bradshaw about how his college football experiences shaped his career and unique journey to Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl LVII: Jalen Hurts discusses his journey to the Super Bowl sports/1600/900/play-635b8b110000ccb–28170850152.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-635b8b110000ccb–28170850152.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-635b8b110000ccb–28170850152.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”> Jalen Hurts sat down with Terry Bradshaw to discuss his journey to the Super Bowl and his college football experiences with both Alabama and Oklahoma.

