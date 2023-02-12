Super Bowl LVII Sunday is in full swing, as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles battle Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Arizona — exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

We’ll have you covered here on all the moments going viral on social media, from celebrations to celebrities to … Super Bowl babies?!?

Here are all the must-see moments from Sunday’s action!

PREGAME

Super Bowl babies for the Chiefs

While Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie is taking precautions in case his wife Kylie goes into labor during the game, we already have Super Bowl babies on our hands. Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife reportedly gave birth to twins early Sunday morning.

There might be more super babies coming for the Chiefs. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who is on injured reserve and will not play Sunday), tweeted that his pregnant girlfriend Chariah Gordon has gone into labor.

Donna Kelce’s Super Bowl outfit

It’s the fit check everyone has been waiting for, as Jason and Travis Kelce’s mom Donna shared her game-day attire on Twitter Sunday.

[What Travis, Jason and Donna Kelce are saying about the 'Kelce Bowl']

Eagles get emotional

FOX Sports‘ Kristina Pink reported that during Philadelphia’s team meeting Saturday night, several players cried as they recounted everything the team had overcome to get back to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVII: Why Eagles veterans will come in clutch against the Chiefs

Farewell to Coach Payton

It was a bittersweet morning for the NFL on FOX pregame crew as they offered their goodbyes to Sean Payton, recently named the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson and more talked about how much Payton impacted them in their year together and how much they will miss him in the FOX Sports studios.

Super Bowl LVII: Sean Payton on becoming the new head coach of the Denver Broncos

Gronk is BACK at the Super Bowl

Rob Gronkowski has returned to the Super Bowl, but this time in his new role as an NFL on FOX analyst. But the legendary tight end is no stranger to this stage.

