Player interaction ignites students’ football enthusiasm

Super Bowl “appears” at Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics

2023-04-07 11:47:14





Source: Tribune





Reporter Xie Jiawei

Yesterday, the 2023 Super Cup “Football Enters the Campus and Passes the Torch Forever” event and the opening ceremony of the 2023 Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics Football Championship was held. At the event site, this Super Bowl trophy also ushered in its own “moment of appearance”.

Zhejiang university football has a good foundation, and Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics, where the event is held, has made football a beautiful “golden business card” of the school. The EI football club in the school is the first batch of provincial-level campus football clubs in Zhejiang Province. Every year, football freshman matches, football championships and other events are held according to the plan. The campus football atmosphere is very strong.

At the opening ceremony, as representatives of the Shandong Taishan team, players Chen Zhexuan and Maiwulang Mijiti presented signed jerseys and footballs to Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics, and also signed the jerseys and sent blessings to the students present. “I’m very glad to come to Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics and see so many college student fans and friends. As long as we love football, no matter whether we are professional or amateur, we are all football players and can enjoy the happiness brought by football.” Chen Zhexuan said. And Maiwulang Mijiti said: “I really like the enthusiastic and energetic atmosphere of campus football, and I really hope to see everyone’s wonderful performance on the campus green field.”

According to Dong Jin, the vice president of Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics, this event will help shorten the distance between professional players and college players, promote the exchange and development between competitive football and campus football, and benefit the promotion of Zhejiang Finance’s sports culture.

At the scene, Ren Xianshuo, a sophomore from the School of Economics of the school, was wearing the Shandong Taishan jersey. As a Shandong native, he followed his father and followed the Shandong team since he was a child. This time I was able to see my hometown team and felt very cordial. “At that time, I will definitely go to the scene and become a ‘new force’ to cheer and cheer. I hope they can win this competition.” Ren Xianshuo said excitedly.