Super Bowl week has officially kicked off with the Eagles and Chiefs taking part in Opening Night on Monday, providing plenty of memorable moments as they begin their on-site preparations for Sunday’s big game (only on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Nick Sirianni, Andy Reid, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and, of course Jason and Travis Kelce all spoke about the significance of being at the Super Bowl — and had plenty of insightful, meaningful and downright hilarious things to say.

Here are some of the top quotes from a lively Super Bowl Opening Night!

Reporter apologizes to Hurts for doubting him

Mahomes thankful for his dad, playing for his kids

Kelce brothers front and center

Life advice from Andy Reid

Mahomes will do WHAT if the Chiefs win?

Don’t mess with Texas

Not only will this be the first Super Bowl featuring two Black starting quarterbacks, but as Mahomes and Hurts themselves pointed out, two QBs from Texas.

Could this be an extra-super Kelce Bowl?

A.J. Brown on his bond with Hurts

Eagles’ Miles SandersChiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster show love to alma maters

Darius Slay names the official Eagles anthem

Tom Brady’s the GOAT — but could Mahomes get to that level?

Lots of mutual respect between opponents

