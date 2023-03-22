Listen to this article

Snapchat Kicks Off a Series of Activations for Super Bowl LVII, Including the Release of Bitmoji Outfits and Spotlight Challenges

The Super Bowl is an unmissable opportunity for NFL partners to explore new ways to interact and build audience engagement. The collaboration between Snapchat and the top league of American football worldwide has led the famous social network to release a series of features created specifically to create traffic and allow fans from all over the world to demonstrate their passion for sport and for the two finalist teams. The most successful feature was allowing fans to use Snap’s Team Lenses to virtually show support for the Chiefs or Eagles within the community.

Another feature that generated curiosity and appreciation among fans was the integration of the direct link to e-commerce with fashion elements to customize Bitmoji, which created a direct bridge between the fans’ real and virtual style.

Throughout Super Bowl week, the NFL and Snapchat created an exclusive lineup of backstage content featuring an inside look at arrivals, pre-game warm-ups and all things pertaining to one of the world‘s biggest entertainment events.

