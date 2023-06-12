Super-burning racing feast 160 karting drivers “China Liangdu” compete in the same field to show their skills-Chinanews.com Video

From June 10th to 11th, the “First Liangdu International Kart Challenge and the ‘Sanying Famous Craftsman’ Six-hour Endurance Race” in Zhongshan District, Liupanshui City, Guizhou Province opened at the Liangdu International Kart Circuit in this area. This event attracted 160 kart racers of all ages from all over the country to compete in the same field, opening a feast of racing with speed and passion.

Acceleration, overtaking, sprinting, drifting… On the scene of the competition, karts galloped by like lightning; the quick response, fast cornering, and superb driving skills made the drivers and the audience experience the unprecedented speeding pleasure; The superb racing skills of the drivers and the full-hearted competition on the track brought an excellent audio-visual feast of racing to the audience.

It is understood that Liangdu International Kart Circuit in Zhongshan District will be completed and put into operation in October 2022. It is a comprehensive venue integrating sports, entertainment and catering. It has the top domestic standard outdoor entertainment karting track. The biggest go-kart professional track. (Produced by Luo Dingfeng, Zhao Xuying and Guo Junhai, Pu Wensi’s video is sourced from Zhong Shan Rong Media)

