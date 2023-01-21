Denise Herrmann won the women’s pursuit World Cup in front of 20,000 enthusiastic spectators who came to the stands of the SudTirol Arena in Anterselva. The German snatched success at the last polygon, thanks to an impeccable performance on skis which was followed by only two errors, setting the clock at 29’53”1.

The arrival of Lisa Vittozzi (Pentaphoto)

The scene, however, is all for a sumptuous Lisa Vittozzi, who with four zeros, has reassembled from 13th position. The Sappada finished with a gap of just 11″ from the German, equaling her record of six podium finishes in a single season on the top circuit. She completed the podium, once again, the usual Swedish Elvira Oeberg with a delay of 17” and 2 errors.

Dorothea Wierer finished in seventh position. The South Tyrolean financier, after two perfect polygons on the ground, found herself in the lead for long stretches of the competition, unfortunately 3 overall errors in the two standing series cost her the second success in the space of a few days and she finished her day with a 42”2 delay.

Lisa Vittozzi’s party with the national team staff

Rebecca Passler is also in the points, 28th with 2 errors in the last at 2’42”2, as is Hannah Auchentaller, 33rd at 3’09”. You closed for the Italian Samuela Comola, 40th with 4 errors.

“I’m really pleased – said Vittozzi at the finish line -, I didn’t expect such a perfect race, even if I woke up this morning and told myself I would score four zeros. I managed the race well with my head, I didn’t feel my best on skis, so I worked my best at the range, I knew I had to shoot well. On the fourth lap I came out in second position, he gave me that decisive push to not give up. I was a few seconds behind Herrmann but I knew I wouldn’t catch her, I only thought about keeping an eye on her from a distance to mark my pace compared to those chasing me. Last year here I was struggling a lot, but I never gave up and now the situation has changed. I know how much work is behind these results and how much I can give and receive”.