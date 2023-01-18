Listen to the audio version of the article

Inter didn’t give up on the Super Cup and a year after their success against Juventus they rejected Milan’s attack in Riyadh, thus equalizing the number of trophies – seven – with their cousins. The Nerazzurri partially avenged the outcome of the last championship and spread salt on the wounds of their cousins, a shadow of the glittering team that they were, imposing themselves with a clear 3-0 in an almost historyless match, scored in the half hour by Dimarco’s goals (10′ ) and Dzeko (21′) and closed in the second half by Lautaro (77′). The Pioli boys, crippled in the league and out of the Coppa Italia, proved to be a sieve and so Inter, aggressive everywhere and surgical forward, resolved the matter in no time at all.

Simone Inzaghi, king of the Super Cup, celebrates, who not only equals two totems like Marcello Lippi and Fabio Capello for trophies won in the competition (four), but above all finds a team that even without Lukaku, left on the bench, makes him look with great confidence to the future. The Devil, on the other hand, is on the ropes, in crisis. At the moment, his coach seems unable to give a swerve, necessary not only for the February match against Tottenham, but also to defend a place in the top four at the end of the championship.