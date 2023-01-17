Listen to the audio version of the article

At the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Milan and Inter will compete to win the EA Sports Supercup on Wednesday 18 January (8pm Italian time). It will be the third final played in Saudi Arabia after the one valid for the 2018 season played in Jeddah in January 2019 (with Juve’s victory over the Rossoneri) and the one in December of the same year staged in the capital of the Kingdom, but at King Saud University Stadium (with the success of Lazio against the black and white people). Inter and Milan, in addition to the Cup, will share a bonus of around 7 million, as for the other 2 editions.

The agreement between Serie A and the Saudi ministry of sport

In 2018, in fact, the Serie A League signed an agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Sport to play three Super Cup finals in Arabia in five years in exchange for about 25 million dollars. Wednesday’s EA Sports Supercup, however, may not be the last match to award the Italian trophy on Saudi territory.

On the plate of the Lega Serie A there is, in fact, a mega offer formulated by Riyadh to host new editions of the competition. The leaders of the League and the representatives of the Saudi Ministry of Sport will take advantage of the next few days to reach a definitive proposal to be submitted to the presidents of the clubs. The possibility of the Super Cup changing format is also under discussion. Since 1988, since it was established, it has been played between the winning team of the Scudetto and the holders of the Italian Cup in a one-off match.

To increase the number of matches, however, the Arab promoters would like to inaugurate a sort of Final Four with the involvement of four teams, in order to stage two semi-finals and one final. In fact, that’s what Javier Tebas’ Spanish Liga accepted. Since 2020, the Iberian Super Cup has been played in Saudi Arabia and sees the two finalists of the Copa del Rey, the winner of La Liga and the runners-up team from Spain take to the field.

The agreement between Riyadh and the Spanish Liga

An agreement signed in 2019 with Sela, a Saudi public company, worth 40 million per edition, which was a harbinger of controversy in Spain due to the relationship between the president of the federation (owner of the competition) Luis Rubiales and Kosmos, the company chaired by the defender of Barcelona Gerard Piquè, who brokered the deal with a 10 percent commission. This year’s edition was played just this week and tonight, January 17, there will be the final, the Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid (who beat Betis Seville and Valencia respectively on penalties).