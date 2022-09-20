He struggles a bit at the beginning with the Blue Star, then spreads 80-65 and takes off the ticket for the final four of Supercoppa in Forlì. On Friday against San Severo, at 6.45 pm, and perhaps on Saturday in the final, the Old Wild West will fight for the first trophy of the season.

The least coveted, is always pre-season, but, you know, winning helps to win and the opponents for the first time this year will be tough, and a possible revenge of the Italian Cup final with the new Cantù of coach Sacchetti or a confrontation with Cremona di Cavina and the former Lacey would not be to be thrown away.

Boniciolli gives many minutes to Nobile, ready to conquer space with tooth and nail, rotates his as he always does in pre-season, but in the first quarter he has to chase a Roma coached by that Bechi who in May with San Severo showed the mice Verdi in Udine: 21-15. There is a match.

Wilson, Nikolic, “grandfather” Giachetti are the heart of a real team. Briscoe? He doesn’t play. Right, with two workouts up or down in the legs what’s the point of risking? The season is endless, even if between drumming matches and even a derby it seems to have already started for weeks and weeks.

As soon as he defends a bit, controls the rebounds better and runs the difference in talent with his rivals begins to show. Pay attention to Palumbo, he has every air, quietly, to be the irreplaceable balancer of this team.

Because he arms the hand of Sherrill, and of the Briscoe that will be, or of Mian, Gaspardo (assist in the kiss), Mussini, Antonutti (in crescendo) at will. He is pre-season, for heaven’s sake, but Boniciolli can play good cards. Interval: 39-34, there is still balance however.

It starts again, Boniciolli chooses a quintet of bombers. Mussini and Sherrill devour two baskets, Gaspardo and Mian hit from the bow and dig the furrow that in practice sends Udine to the final four in Forlì. The coach occasionally takes the opportunity to instruct Briscoe, placed on the side of the bench, on the schemes. He could make his debut, at least for a few remnants of matches, in Romagna. There is no rush.

Rome, for heaven’s sake, does not disunite, it also tries to make up for it (61-50 at the end of the third quarter) with the usual Giachetti who still holds the field in Serie A2 despite almost forty years and the knees attached with adhesive tape (left news for the young Italian players, obviously not for him), but he has to raise the white flag.

In the last fraction Boniciolli’s boat sails in calm sea, Sherrill (17 points and 6 assists) entertains the public, and is now preparing to play for the first trophy of the season. We have already said about the importance of him.

But the level rises and facing those who will be some opponents in late spring can only do well. Maybe being in front of a wing or an American pivot of value to break in the engine rpm to the maximum. Waiting, the fans hope, to engage Briscoe turbo.